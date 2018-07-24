9 Yurt Vacation Rentals For the Modern Alternative Camper

A modern spin on traditional yurts offers travelers a compelling opportunity to have an off-the-grid experience that's rooted in history, while still enjoying many of the comforts provided by traditional vacation accommodations. If you're curious about staying in a yurt, take a look at these 9 that are available for booking, from Big Sur and the mountains of Utah, to the coast of Ireland—and beyond. Treebones Resort in Big Sur Treebones Resort offers yurts on the bluffs of Big Sur that feature full and partial ocean views. Each yurt is equipped with comfortable furnishings, running water, and private decks with Adirondack chairs. Since they work with Central Coast Outdoors, a local eco-adventure company, they're able to offer guests hiking and kayaking excursions that depart directly from the resort. You can also opt to stay in Harry Gesner's Autonomous Tent, which sits on the same property.



Green Acres Boutique Retreat Near Austin, Texas We featured Green Acres last year as an ideal glamping destination—and for good reason. Located in Bastrop County, Texas (near Austin), the two yurts available for booking via Airbnb offer guests two distinct experiences. The Marrakech Yurt is furnished with hand-selected Moroccan decor and personal touches like a writer's desk and organic bedding—while the Schulman Yurt is decorated with a nod to midcentury-modern design, combined with Moroccan accents. The secluded grounds include a modern bathhouse, vintage barn, and outdoor kitchen area. They also offer complimentary treats and access to leisure activities including a variety of classic lawn games and hammocks to lounge on. Fun fact: miniature donkeys also live on site.



Strawhouse Resorts in Big Flat, California Located amid the lush forests of Big Flat, California, next to the Trinity River, the Pacific Yurt at Strawhouse Resorts offers guests the chance to stay in a yurt structure combined with a glamping experience. The 30-foot circular structure comes with a clawfoot tub, bamboo flooring, heating and air conditioning, an electric fireplace, and an elevated loft space directly under the dome, which is perfect for stargazing.



Savage River Lodge in Maryland Savage River Lodge is surrounded by 700 acres of state forest in Frostburg, Maryland, with eight 30-foot yurts available for booking. Each yurt has a private deck, private bath (with plumbing), king-sized bed with sustainably-produced linens, a gas-log fireplace, and radiant floor heating from Warmboard.



Yurt on the North Shore of Oahu This individual 16-foot yurt is situated on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii. It can only be described as a paradise of a location nestled among a tropical garden with stunning ocean views. The yurt features a continual bank of windows so that guests can enjoy fresh ocean breezes. The walls are constructed of eco-friendly marine-grade Sunbrella, a breathable material that's well-suited for Hawaii's tropical climate.



Vancouver Island Yurt This beachfront yurt rental is located in a secluded area of Vancouver Island near Pacific Rim National Park. The yurt itself is bright and airy, with a front porch overlooking the beach and surrounding forest. More traditional than other yurt rentals on the market, it's supplied with basic amenities. Shared bathroom facilities are located within walking distance.



Luxury Yurts in Portsalon, Ireland The yurt below above is one of five eco-friendly models available for rent at Luxury Yurt resort located on Ireland's Portsalon coast. Each yurt includes a wood-burning stove, personal fire pit, and barbecue outside. Some of the yurts are located near the property's organic garden, while others have sweeping coastal views. Kitchen and bathroom facilities are shared in a well-equipped community area.

Simply B in New Zealand

Located on the coast of Palm Beach, New Zealand, Simply B offers two yurts surrounded by views of the sea and olive tree groves. The yurts are simply furnished with adjacent bathrooms. There's also a large central yurt where one of the purveyors offers regular yoga lessons.

