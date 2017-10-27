15 Modern Outdoor Seating Pieces To Take You Into Summer
15 Modern Outdoor Seating Pieces To Take You Into Summer

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
The time has come to start spending as much time outdoors as possible. In order to do this, you're going to need some well-designed seating options that are functional and comfortable—and that fit with the modern ethos of your home.

Here, we've gathered 15 suggestions of modern outdoor seating pieces that will carry you through the summer and beyond. 

Cover photo by Joe Fletcher from "Moving Mountains."

Modern by Dwell Magazine Posture Chair and Ottoman Set

Created by Coyoacán Design Studio, these playful chairs are available as a limited edition series from The Citizenry. Handcrafted in Mexico City with powder-coated steel, they come with a handwoven cushion that’s made by a fair-trade cooperative in Peru. Each chair takes almost two days to complete.&nbsp;

Designed by Antoine Fritsch and Vivien Durisotti for Roche Bobois, this sculptural armchair features a mahogany frame and a seat constructed with two intersecting nautical cord braids.

Menu WM String Lounge Chair, 2-Pack
Menu WM String Lounge Chair, 2-Pack
Menu
Wendy Legro and Maarten Collignon are the founders of Studio WM - a design studio based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Guided by all senses, their mission is to create seemingly simple designs that reflect the love that is put into them - and their details - for years to come.
Cane-Line Breeze Lounge Chair
Cane-Line Breeze Lounge Chair
Lumens
A cool and refreshing addition to your outdoor lounging area. The Cane-line Breeze Lounge Chair features a seat made out of Cane-line Weave, Cane-line's proproetary all-weather wicker, over a classic aluminum wire frame.
Innit Designs Acapulco Chair
Innit Designs Acapulco Chair
Lumens
The Innit Designs Acapulco Chair is cool in more ways than one. Based on the original 1950s design, it has an open and airy yet ergonomic and supportive open weave vinyl seat inspired by traditional Mayan hammock weaving techniques.
Designer Walter Lamb was experimenting with bronze and copper tubing salvaged from sunken naval ships at Pearl Harbor when he created the prototype for this outdoor collection. Today, the pieces are crafted from weatherproof-brass that will develop a rich patina over time. Hand-wrapped with marine-grade, UV-stable cording, it's flexible enough to be comfortable and strong enough to withstand the elements.&nbsp;

Magis Chair One Stacking Set of Two
Magis Chair One Stacking Set of Two
Herman Miller
Designed by Konstantin...
Fermob Sixties Armchair
Fermob Sixties Armchair
Lumens
The Fermob Sixties Armchair is a young and accessible design well in keeping with today's in and out way of life.
This outdoor collection for West Elm resulted from a collaboration between L.A.-based metal worker Eric Trine, and Brooklyn-based textile designer Ellen Van Dusen. Trine's powder-coated steel frame sofa paired with Dusen Dusen's bold, graphic cushions will be a standout in any backyard.

Skargaarden Djuro Lounge Chair
Skargaarden Djuro Lounge Chair
Lumens
Skargaarden proudly reports that they “make furniture for those precious moments; for the short Swedish summers.” With such a purist stance, the Scandinavian brand has dedicated itself to making furniture that can withstand all the forces that nature throws at it.  So is the case with the...
With an interesting shape made up of interwoven polyethylene strands on a tightened steel base, Kenneth Cobonpue's Calyx love seat is a comfortable conversation piece.

