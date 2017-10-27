View Photos
15 Modern Outdoor Seating Pieces To Take You Into Summer
Add to
Like
Share
The time has come to start spending as much time outdoors as possible. In order to do this, you're going to need some well-designed seating options that are functional and comfortable—and that fit with the modern ethos of your home.
Here, we've gathered 15 suggestions of modern outdoor seating pieces that will carry you through the summer and beyond.
Cover photo by Joe Fletcher from "Moving Mountains."
Modern by Dwell Magazine Posture Chair and Ottoman Set
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.