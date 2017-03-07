10 Excellent Retro Home Tips

1. Paint walls and the ceiling: The one thing about older homes that make them unique and beautiful are the details designed in a different era. Some of the main features in retro homes include door details, trim, and its beautiful molding done with an artistic touch and personality. One of the best ways to preserve and highlight these features is by applying a light coat of paint on them. Consider using one color shade for the trim, walls, and ceiling. To ensure the trim stands out, consider applying a slightly more gloss on the trim. A bold shade on the doors can also help make them stand out architecturally.

2. Paint a neutral contrasting shade on the trim work: This is one way to show off your trim work especially if it is in an excellent condition. A near-neutral or a neutral shade will help the trim work stand out in the house. It would however be advisable to work in every room for consistency. A blue-green-gray shade is one of many people's favorites when it comes to trim work. You should also consider using the same shade of color for the ceiling for a formal architectural appeal.

3. Stained glass: For windows with stained glass, consider painting your walls white to help amplify their effect (stained glass). Doing this helps the stained glass come out as art.

4. In-window shades: In-window shades provide an excellent way to keep the vintage trim visible. Unlike hanging drapes, in-window shades add a slightly modern touch to your home thus making it even more attractive. The best thing about this is that you do not need the 'Midas touch' to make it happen.

5. Conceal awkward windows with drapery: As awkward as they may seem; you can take advantage of quirky windows in older homes to help improve a room's aesthetic appeal without erasing the windows completely. A full-wall drapery can help clean out the window without blocking light into the chamber. Although the windows may be high and thin, this technique helps bring a polished soft touch to the room.

6. Use open shelving units: Open shelving units provide an excellent yet stylish way to add display space and storage for books, collectibles, and baskets. The airy shelves also help preserve the original architecture by adding a gallery-like charm without disturbing the original idea. Most people use these shelves to add a modern touch and feel to their homes as well.



