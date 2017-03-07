10 Excellent Retro Home Tips
1. Paint walls and the ceiling: The one thing about older homes that make them unique and beautiful are the details designed in a different era. Some of the main features in retro homes include door details, trim, and its beautiful molding done with an artistic touch and personality. One of the best ways to preserve and highlight these features is by applying a light coat of paint on them. Consider using one color shade for the trim, walls, and ceiling. To ensure the trim stands out, consider applying a slightly more gloss on the trim. A bold shade on the doors can also help make them stand out architecturally.
2. Paint a neutral contrasting shade on the trim work: This is one way to show off your trim work especially if it is in an excellent condition. A near-neutral or a neutral shade will help the trim work stand out in the house. It would however be advisable to work in every room for consistency. A blue-green-gray shade is one of many people's favorites when it comes to trim work. You should also consider using the same shade of color for the ceiling for a formal architectural appeal.
3. Stained glass: For windows with stained glass, consider painting your walls white to help amplify their effect (stained glass). Doing this helps the stained glass come out as art.
4. In-window shades: In-window shades provide an excellent way to keep the vintage trim visible. Unlike hanging drapes, in-window shades add a slightly modern touch to your home thus making it even more attractive. The best thing about this is that you do not need the 'Midas touch' to make it happen.
5. Conceal awkward windows with drapery: As awkward as they may seem; you can take advantage of quirky windows in older homes to help improve a room's aesthetic appeal without erasing the windows completely. A full-wall drapery can help clean out the window without blocking light into the chamber. Although the windows may be high and thin, this technique helps bring a polished soft touch to the room.
6. Use open shelving units: Open shelving units provide an excellent yet stylish way to add display space and storage for books, collectibles, and baskets. The airy shelves also help preserve the original architecture by adding a gallery-like charm without disturbing the original idea. Most people use these shelves to add a modern touch and feel to their homes as well.
7. Embrace contemporary furnishings: Simple but modern furnishings provide an exceptional way of bringing in the sense of modern life without creating a conflict between traditional and modern styles. You should however be careful not to go for radically modern furnishings, but rather those with clean lines, rich textures and soft colored as well. Rove Concepts has offered these sorts of furnishings for years - take a look at what they have.
8. Mix modern and traditional periods: Although some design historians may disagree with this, you can always include current items to your retro home to add in some fun. You will need these for any other modern essentials you may have, such as the computer, TV, or even a plush sofa to blend in smoothly. You however need to be very careful when mixing the periods to avoid creating a conflict between the two.
9. Add garden-inspired pieces: This approach entails using pieces that seem to have a vintage look to your house. Woven baskets, vintage house numbers, linen, and even patina are some of the weathered outdoor pieces you can go for. These help add a rustic, soft, and natural look to your home.
10. Break room layouts into zones: Most old houses have unusual room layouts that can be hard to work with. Long, narrow spaces are very common in old homes. Although they may have been useful then, these areas can prove to be a challenge to work with today. You however can break some of these layouts into larger more practical and functional zones. Open-sided furniture and area rugs provide an excellent way to bridge adjoining areas.