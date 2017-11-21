A Helpful Guide to Living Room Lighting
Here, we've broken down three ways to successfully light up your space. Follow along and make sure to shop our lighting selection to put these tips into action.
1. Overhead Pendant Lighting
Overhead lighting solutions can provide a functional boost where natural light doesn't solve all your needs. Plus, it can add a serious dose of style.
Tip: If you have an overhead fixture, put it on a dimmer.
Usage Case #1: Signature Pendant Lighting
The core of this Southern Californian prefab home was kept open to maximize natural light. Clerestory windows, walnut cabinetry, and concrete floors define the living room, while additional lighting is provided by a signature accent piece, the Moooi Random Light.
Usage Case #2: Cluster Chandelier
The Clear Ice Chandelier was designed to resemble a floating cluster of ice.
Usage Case #3: Natural Materials
A hanging pendant light made with natural materials can bring some texture and warmth to a modern living room.
Usage Case #4: Never Too Many Pendants
This house features one-of-a-kind glass pendants from Bocci that accent nearly every room.
2. Task Lighting
This is the type of lighting that helps you accomplish everyday tasks like reading on your sofa. A mix of light sources at different levels can help create a cozy ambiance and ensure that you have adequate light.
Tip: Living rooms should be lit in three of four corners with a combination of table and floor lamps.
Usage Case #1: Matching Materials
This wooden standing lamp blends in with the rest of the home's material palette.
Usage Case #2: Modern Sculptural Piece
This graphic floor lamp from FLOS stands out like a work of art.
Usage Case #3: Functional and Stylish
Sometimes, the right call is to choose a floor lamp that looks like a blown-up desk light. They're bound to get the job done.
Usage Case #4: Conversation Pieces
This iconic floor lamp by Serge Mouille, alongside the Flow S4 Pendant designed by Nao Tamura, work together to create a standout space that's inspired by the reflections of the Venetian cityscape.
3. Accent Lighting
Accent lighting can be used to enhance architectural details, artwork, or a favorite piece of furniture.
Tip: Use your lighting to create a spotlight on something special you want to highlight.
Usage Case #1: Highlighting the Decor
Simple black ceiling lights are sprinkled throughout this house in areas that need extra illumination. Plus, some of them can be pointed in different directions in order to highlight certain areas of the space.
Usage Case #2: Track Lighting
Track lighting serves a functional purpose, and can be integrated into your space in a more subtle way than you may have imagined.
Usage Case #3: Angular Ceiling That's Covered With Lights
The entertainment and dining spaces sit below the angular roof in this penthouse. A combination of two different types of ceiling lights illuminate the various angles of the ceiling.
Usage Case #4: Accent Lighting That's Part of the Design
Discretely tucked away into an architecturally interesting ceiling, the lighting in this retreat is actually part of the space's design.