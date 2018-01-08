7 East Coast Kit Home Companies
7 East Coast Kit Home Companies

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
The all-American concept of the Kit Home had its heyday in the first half of the 20th century and used to be restricted to the world of log cabins and kit houses sold through Sears mail-order catalogs. But now, there are a number of new players on the market that are bringing the concept to the modern world.

Unlike modular or prefab homes that are built in sections at a factory, kit homes are designed so that every piece of lumber is prepared to fit a particular place in the home. This eliminates the need for measuring and cutting, saving both time and materials. Although, prefabs and kit homes tend to be a little bit more prevalent on the West Coast, the East Coast also offers some kit home options that are tailored to the local market. Take a look below for seven resources to consider if you're thinking of exploring this option.

Montsweag Brook Corporation, "Bungalow in a Box" - Maine

Based in Woolwich, Maine, Montsweag Brook Corporation was founded by Raoul and Vicki Henning in 1998 on the coast of Maine. They design, build, and deliver customized bungalows throughout New England and the mid-Atlantic states. Having built authentic timber frame homes for over 30 years, Raoul brings classic timber framing skills to small house design and construction. With a physics degree from Harvard College, he custom designs and engineers each structure for optimal use of materials and space.&nbsp;

The Massachusetts-based Noble Homes offers modern kit houses with customized floor plans. Along with offering passive solar house kits, they also provide design-build services for local customers, where they serve as both architect and builder. They maintain a demo-home in Colrain, Massachusetts that's available for rent.&nbsp;

Based in New Hampshire and founded by Dave Kimball, Shelter Kit has been designing and producing kit homes for 47 years—which can be assembled by owners with no prior building experience. Their product line offers custom-designed houses and one-story cabin and barn kits. They're also working with Ross Chapin Architects to offer GoodFit house kits, which include a range of six models—and more to come.&nbsp;

From a tiny log home to a full-on cabin, Lok-n-Logs—based in Sherburne, New York—can make your log cabin kit home dream come true.&nbsp;

As a family-run business located in Woodsville, New Hampshire, Coventry Log Homes offers a number of log home kits ranging in size from tiny cabins to large-scale homes. They use kiln-dried white pine logs that are sourced within an 80-mile radius of their factory.&nbsp;

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Deltec Homes offers net-zero kit options that are complete with solar panels. &nbsp;

Established in Jamaica, Vermont, in 1995 and now located in South Londonderry, Jamaica Cottage Shop was founded by Dominic Mangano and offers a variety of kits crafted by Vermont artisans. The sugar shack design is inspired by the traditional New England sugar shacks that used to house maple syrup boiling operations.

