10 Arne Jacobsen Designs We Love

Arne Jacobsen was born on February 11, 1902 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He studied at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and became one of the country’s preeminent architects and designers in the mid-20th century. Though he went on to design the SAS Royal Hotel and the Danish National Bank, Jacobsen’s touch remained in the private realm as well, as he designed lighting fixtures for Danish manufacturer Louis Poulsen and furniture for Fritz Hansen.



Arne Jacobsen's indispensable contributions to midcentury architecture and design continue to inspire us. Here are some of our favorite designs that highlight and honor his legacy.