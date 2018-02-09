10 Arne Jacobsen Designs We Love
Design News

10 Arne Jacobsen Designs We Love

By Dwell
We're celebrating the 116th birthday of the iconic designer and architect by looking back at some of his best work.

Arne Jacobsen was born on February 11, 1902 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He studied at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and became one of the country’s preeminent architects and designers in the mid-20th century. Though he went on to design the SAS Royal Hotel and the Danish National Bank, Jacobsen’s touch remained in the private realm as well, as he designed lighting fixtures for Danish manufacturer Louis Poulsen and furniture for Fritz Hansen.

Arne Jacobsen's indispensable contributions to midcentury architecture and design continue to inspire us. Here are some of our favorite designs that highlight and honor his legacy.

Fritz Hansen Egg Chair
Along with the birth of the Swan chair, Swan sofa, and Series 3300, Arne Jacobsen also created the Egg chair for the Royal Hotel in Copenhagen.
Fritz Hansen Swan Chair
When Arne Jacobsen was commissioned to design all aspects of the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen in 1958, one of the results was an innovative chair he designed for the lobby and lounge areas—which he dubbed the Swan.
Louis Poulsen AJ Floor Lamp
Designed by Arne Jacobsen, the aptly named AJ lamps were designed in 1960 for the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark. Each lamp in the AJ series is elegant and eye-catching, while maintaining a refined simplicity in its silhouette.
Banker’s Clock
One of Arne Jacobsen’s last designs, the Banker’s Clock (1971) was devised for the Danish National Bank, also designed by Jacobsen, located in central Copenhagen. This clock is crisply detailed yet restrained, making it adaptable to residential and commercial spaces.
Cylinda Line Jug with Ice Lip
Originally sketched on a napkin in 1964, Arne Jacobsen’s Cylinda Line (1967) stainless steel barware took three years, and the creation of new technology, to produce.
Fritz Hansen Drop Chair
When the legendary Danish designer Arne Jacobsen was commissioned to develop the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen in 1958, he ended up designing almost every aspect of the hotel.
Fritz Hansen Dot Stool
Developed by Arne Jacobsen in the 1950s, around the same time he was designing the iconic Ant Chair, his Dot Stool (1954) resulted from the same rigorous level of testing and refinement. Originally designed with three legs, Dot was changed in 1970 to have four.
AJ Eklipta Outdoor Wall Lamp
Born and raised in Copenhagen, Arne Jacobsen graduated in 1927 with a degree in architecture from the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts. Inspired by the likes of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Le Corbusier, Jacobsen embraced a functionalist approach from the outset.
Fritz Hansen Series 7 Counter Stool
The Series 7 Chair (1955) debuted in Sweden at the Helsingborg exhibition of 1955, or H55.  One of the most copied chairs of the modern era, it features an ideal shape for the human form, with a back that offers just the right amount of give to keep your upper body comfortable and a waterfall...
Grand Prix Chair by Arne Jacobsen
Designed by midcentury Danish master Arne Jacobsen, Grand Prix (1957) didn’t just win the most prestigious award at the Triennale di Milano – it was named for it. Originally introduced at the Danish Museum of Art and Design in 1957, it was displayed later that year in Milan, where it took both the...
