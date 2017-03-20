Escape For a Weekend Away at One of These Cornish Retreats That Fuse Old and New

Because of Cornwall's deep history, many of these rentable vacation homes are hidden within traditional cottages—but each interior has been updated to create a modern escape that still holds onto its British roots.
Delphin is set in a sheltered clifftop spot that features sweeping views of the bay between Marazion and the Lizard Peninsula.
This modern beach house, just a mile from the harbor town of Porthleven, has an open kitchen, a double-side fireplace, and sweeping ocean views.
Perched atop an enormous rock that rises from the sea—and only accessible by a private suspension bridge—The Island in Newquay is complete with garden pergolas, an outdoor barbecue, and classic four-poster beds.
The secluded Libertine Cottage near Perranporth Beach was once an 18th-century pigsty before its owner, an ex-fashion buyer, turned it into a special hideaway that's filled with industrial furnishings and colors that pop.
Enjoy a view of the sea from the balcony of Moonjar, a colorful split-level townhouse.
Overlooking Porthminster Beach and St Ives Bay, Moonjar is a charming and modern space for those wanting to be near the water.
The Oyster Catcher is a 17th-century net loft on the harbor's edge in the town of Mousehole. It was given new life by interior designer Paul Massey with pendant lights, Siberian goose down, and soft, warm linens.
The cheery, five-bedroom Pednolver is a historical townhouse that offers ample room for large parties with three floors. The cinema space in the basement and spacious open-plan kitchen are ideal spots for gatherings with family and friends.
A former 19th-century Methodist chapel in the countryside near Padstow, Seraphina was transformed into an open-plan, two-level home with vaulted ceilings and stained-glass windows.
Be seduced by Siren, a Siren is a bohemian cottage in the coastal village of Coverack on the Lizard Peninsula.
The Siren cottage is the perfect hideout for artists escaping in the Lizard Peninsula.
Designed by Cornish interior designer and home renovation expert Nicola O'Mara, Albany in Port Isaac is a peaceful haven decked in sea-gray wood panels, exposed slate walls, and midcentury furniture.
Just outside of Albany in Port Isaac is a peaceful garden, shops, beaches, and restaurants.
Created by Angela and Olivier Noverraz, the design team behind the Trevose Harbour Hotel, Sands Studio boasts sweeping views over St Ives Bay from a private balcony.