Stretch Your Travel Budget With These Cool Rentals—All Around $100 or Less
Traveling on a budget? That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice comfort or style. Below, we've rounded up 10 vacation rentals that are about $100 or less a night, so you can plan your next getaway without breaking the bank.
1. Teardrop Trailer
Location: Woodacre, California
Average price: $65 per night
If you’re in the mood to go camping in Northern California, why not rent the Forest Cottage Teardrop from Camp Weathered? Built from a Big Woody kit, this tiny trailer comes furnished, and has bespoke galleys, tiled floors, and beautiful woodblock counters that will make your wilderness retreat extra cozy. | Book Now
2. Two-Bedroom Hampstead Village Apartment
Location: London, England
Average price: $97 per night
Located on a charming street in the historical Hampstead Village of Northwest London, this breezy two-bedroom apartment is stylishly decorated in light grays and cool blues, and has a ton of potted plants that assist in bringing a little slice of nature indoors. | Book Now
3. Renovated 16th Century Cottage
Location: Brittany, France
Average price: $75 per night
Situated in Sibiril—a quaint commune in Brittany, France— is a 16th century country cottage that was recently renovated. Thanks to the spacious two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and coffee maker, and a private patio, you're guaranteed to feel at home as soon as you arrive. | Book Now
4. Historic Scandinavian-Inspired Cabin
Location: Osage Beach, Missouri
Average price: $95 per night
Tucked away in a beautiful wilderness site in Osage Beach, Missouri, this four-bedroom Scandinavian-inspired cabin houses minimalist vibes, and is ideally located for exploring the nearby Lake of the Ozarks State Park. | Book Now
5. Airy Apartment With Canal Views
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Average price: $98 per night
Located within a 1649 house along Amsterdam’s famous Herengracht canal, this two-floor apartment boasts amazing canal views, and has striking interiors thanks to its restored circular staircase and solid oak beams. | Book Now
6. Enchanting One-Bedroom Trullo
Location: Apulia, Italy
Average price: $87 per night
Known as one of the most iconic architectural structures in Apulia, Italy, there is no doubt this traditional trullo will provide an unforgettable experience. Set in an elevated position with a stunning view, Trullo Edera is an oasis of peace and tranquillity. | Book Now
7. Spacious Two-Bedroom A-Frame
Location: South Lake Tahoe, California
Average price: $100 per night
With 1,012 square feet and the ability to comfortably sleep up to eight guests, this two-bedroom, rustic A-frame in South Lake Tahoe, California, is ideal for summer outdoor adventures, as well as winter ski vacations. | Book Now
8. Intimate One-Bedroom Studio
Location: Berlin, Germany
Average price: $90 per night
Perfect for solo travelers or couples, this quaint one-bedroom apartment located between Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg in Berlin, Germany, is smartly furnished in muted blues, and has wood details that give the space a crisp and elegant vibe.| Book Now
9. Striking Le Corbusier-Designed Studio
Location: Marseille, France
Average price: $104 per night
Located in a 1952 apartment complex in Marseille, France, this striking studio was originally designed by the iconic architect Le Corbusier. Today, it is furnished with a unique collection of modern and vintage finds, which includes a cleverly concealed Murphy bed. | Book Now
10. Charming Fairytale-Like Cabin
Location: Cornwall, England
Average price: $107 per night
Named the Jack Sparrow House, this unusual fairytale-like cabin in Cornwall's Falmouth Bay has a mezzanine double bed, as well as a kitchen/lounge area, and is a charming way to explore the stunning southwestern coast. | Book Now