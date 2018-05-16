Stretch Your Travel Budget With These Cool Rentals—All Around $100 or Less

Traveling on a budget? That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice comfort or style. Below, we've rounded up 10 vacation rentals that are about $100 or less a night, so you can plan your next getaway without breaking the bank.

1. Teardrop Trailer Location: Woodacre, California Average price: $65 per night If you’re in the mood to go camping in Northern California, why not rent the Forest Cottage Teardrop from Camp Weathered? Built from a Big Woody kit, this tiny trailer comes furnished, and has bespoke galleys, tiled floors, and beautiful woodblock counters that will make your wilderness retreat extra cozy. | Book Now

With a sleeping area that is six feet long and four feet wide, this cozy teardrop can comfortably fit a couple, along with a small child.

2. Two-Bedroom Hampstead Village Apartment Location: London, England Average price: $97 per night

Located on a charming street in the historical Hampstead Village of Northwest London, this breezy two-bedroom apartment is stylishly decorated in light grays and cool blues, and has a ton of potted plants that assist in bringing a little slice of nature indoors. | Book Now

Plants and cool blues create a sense of dynamism in this chic London apartment.

3. Renovated 16th Century Cottage Location: Brittany, France Average price: $75 per night Situated in Sibiril—a quaint commune in Brittany, France— is a 16th century country cottage that was recently renovated. Thanks to the spacious two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher and coffee maker, and a private patio, you're guaranteed to feel at home as soon as you arrive. | Book Now

Located in Brittany, France, this iconic stone cottage was recently renovated, giving the space a modern touch.

4. Historic Scandinavian-Inspired Cabin Location: Osage Beach, Missouri Average price: $95 per night Tucked away in a beautiful wilderness site in Osage Beach, Missouri, this four-bedroom Scandinavian-inspired cabin houses minimalist vibes, and is ideally located for exploring the nearby Lake of the Ozarks State Park. | Book Now

With light wooden walls and a simple gray-and-white color scheme, this four-bedroom cabin from the 1930s in the heart of Osage Beach is full of Scandinavian charm.

5. Airy Apartment With Canal Views Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands Average price: $98 per night

Located within a 1649 house along Amsterdam’s famous Herengracht canal, this two-floor apartment boasts amazing canal views, and has striking interiors thanks to its restored circular staircase and solid oak beams. | Book Now

With mesmerizing canal views, this two-floor apartment makes the ideal retreat when in Amsterdam.

6. Enchanting One-Bedroom Trullo Location: Apulia, Italy Average price: $87 per night Known as one of the most iconic architectural structures in Apulia, Italy, there is no doubt this traditional trullo will provide an unforgettable experience. Set in an elevated position with a stunning view, Trullo Edera is an oasis of peace and tranquillity. | Book Now

A look at the traditional trullo home in the town of Cisternino in Italy's Apulia region.

7. Spacious Two-Bedroom A-Frame Location: South Lake Tahoe, California Average price: $100 per night With 1,012 square feet and the ability to comfortably sleep up to eight guests, this two-bedroom, rustic A-frame in South Lake Tahoe, California, is ideal for summer outdoor adventures, as well as winter ski vacations. | Book Now

This rustic A-frame has stunning views, as well as a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

8. Intimate One-Bedroom Studio Location: Berlin, Germany Average price: $90 per night

Perfect for solo travelers or couples, this quaint one-bedroom apartment located between Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg in Berlin, Germany, is smartly furnished in muted blues, and has wood details that give the space a crisp and elegant vibe.| Book Now

This serene one-bedroom apartment at the intersection of Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg is tastefully decorated in muted blues.

9. Striking Le Corbusier-Designed Studio Location: Marseille, France Average price: $104 per night Located in a 1952 apartment complex in Marseille, France, this striking studio was originally designed by the iconic architect Le Corbusier. Today, it is furnished with a unique collection of modern and vintage finds, which includes a cleverly concealed Murphy bed. | Book Now

With the eclectic collection of modern furniture and vintage finds, this studio apartment makes for a unique retreat and is perfect for couples or solo travelers.

10. Charming Fairytale-Like Cabin Location: Cornwall, England Average price: $107 per night Named the Jack Sparrow House, this unusual fairytale-like cabin in Cornwall's Falmouth Bay has a mezzanine double bed, as well as a kitchen/lounge area, and is a charming way to explore the stunning southwestern coast. | Book Now