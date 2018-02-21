10 Cool Trailers and Campervans You Can Rent For Your Next Adventure
However, don't worry if you're not quite ready to buy your own mobile mini home just yet. Thanks to the following 10 rental companies, you can enjoy the freedom and convenience of mobile living, without making the full-time commitment.
So whether you're leaning towards an Airstream, tiny teardrop or cozy camper for your next outdoor escape, get ready to pack your bags because you'll find all the options below.
Camp Weathered
Average price: $55 per night
Back in December 2017, Bay Area entrepreneurs and outdoors enthusiasts Alex McNeil and Jesse Bodony launched Camp Weathered, a teardrop trailer rental company, to share their love for nature with those seeking a retreat in the Northern California wilderness. | Book Now
Notel
Average price: starts at $309 per night
When seeking rooftops and retro vibes, the unique, all-trailer boutique hotel Notel will deliver that and much more. Thanks to six newly renovated Airstream trailers set atop a rooftop parking garage in downtown Melbourne, Australia, you can satisfy your adventurous itch without even leaving the city. | Book Now
AutoCamp
Average price: from $169 per night
Founded by Neil Dipaola, chief executive officer of real estate firm Mesa Lane Partners, AutoCamp is a midcentury-inspired campsite where you can rent your own private Airstream and enjoy nature, all while partaking in the park's excellent facilities.| Book Now
Off the Grid Rentals
Average price: from $112.50 per night
Another great choice for your next trip is the Social Teardrops "Krawler" from Off The Grid Rentals. Weighing only 1,250 pounds, this trailer can easily be towed by most vehicles, and you can also rent a rooftop tent for additional space, if needed. | Book Now
Iceland’s Mink Campers
Average price: from $146 per night
When craving to camp throughout the majestic countryside of Iceland, check out the fully equipped rentals at Mink Campers. These trailers come packed with solar panels, a Webasto heater and thermostat, a gas stove, an illuminated ice chest, USB charging, and a BOSE sound system.
But that's not all. There's even a luxurious queen size mattress with soft linens, guaranteeing your stay to be an extra cozy one. | Book Now
The Vintages
Average price: from $104 per night
Less than an hour from Portland, Oregon, is where you'll find The Vintages, a luxury trailer resort with 31 vintage trailers located in the heart of the Willamette Valley wine country. And since each rental comes with two cruiser bikes, you can start exploring the vineyards instantly.| Book Now
The Holidays
After being inspired by a magazine article about vintage campers, entrepreneurs Andrew Bryan Jones and Kellen Van Ausdal revived the classic camp vibes of the 1960s along Southern California’s scenic San Clemente State Beach with a campsite consisting of retro Shasta trailers set on a stunning ocean bluff. | Read More
El Cosmico
Average price: from $169 per night
Another adventurous camping trip can be found at El Cosmico, the bohemian hotel campground in Marfa, Texas, created by hotelier Liz Lambert of Bunkhouse Group. Here, renters will discover numerous retro-styled trailers, along with plenty of outdoor amenities. | Book Now
Kate’s Lazy Desert
If you're craving a quick escape to the Mojave Desert in California, be sure to check out Kate's Lazy Desert, a campground created by lead singer of the B-52s Kate Pierson. Not only are the vintage trailers equipped with a plethora of amenities, but the area offers complete solitude, making it perfect for those looking for serenity. | Book Now
Lente
Combining two joys of traveling—the open road and complimentary body wash—a new hospitality experience has arrived in Frankfurt, Germany, thanks to the creators of Lente. Here, travelers can stay at a four-speed hotel room inside a 1981 Mercedes camper by the local hospitality group Lindenberg. | Book Now