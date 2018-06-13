10 Greenhouses That Will Inspire You to Grab Your Gardening Tools
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Rediscover the phenomenon of photosynthesis with these incredibly eclectic greenhouses.
Besides being a magical, glass-enclosed environment where plants can happily sunbathe and grow all year, greenhouses can also serve as another opportunity to push the limits with design and innovation. Scroll ahead to check out 10 of our favorite creations below.
1. Eat Your Greens
Shop Gardening Essentials
Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.