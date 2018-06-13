10 Greenhouses That Will Inspire You to Grab Your Gardening Tools

The modular Jellyfish Barge by Italian firm Studiomoble was designed with seven solar stills, as well as a natural desalination system, so fruits and vegetables can be grown in drought-stricken regions without sufficient arable land. Built with low-cost and recycled materials, the octagonal structure supports 753 square feet of stacked hydroponic grow racks. Launched in the Navicelli canal in Pisa, the floating farm has already produced a bumper crop of lettuce and radicchio.