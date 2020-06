Founded in 2013 by Jacob McKean, the Lomaland Fermentorium tasting room is the Point Loma chapter of Modern Times Beer in San Diego, CA. This artsy location certainly lives up to the colorful inspiration behind the brewery--Modern Times gets its namesake from a late 19th century utopian community in New York, and everything from the the wild decor to the names of their beer are directly inspired by the example of that ideology.