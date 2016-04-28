10 Beautiful Smoothie Bowls

They look like an outrageous treat, but smoothie bowls are also packed with superfood ingredients—and they couldn’t be simpler to whip up. Make a lusciously thick smoothie, top it with your favorite sliced fruit and crunchy seeds, and style it pretty. There are so many flavorful ways you can spin it, you can’t go wrong!Get inspired with this gorgeous recipe roundup, featuring top healthy food bloggers from around the web. And scroll to the bottom for a basic recipe, so you can give it a whirl, too.

BASIC SMOOTHIE BOWL RECIPE

Start with your favorite smoothie base, featuring fresh fruit (berries, mango, pineapple) and some liquid to loosen it (coconut or almond milk). You could add something for creaminess (banana, avocado) and a handful of dark greens (yes, kale). Then pour your smoothie into a bowl, and get gorgeous with fruit, nuts, seeds, and a drizzle of something sweet. This classic version gives a nod to Hawaii and Brazil with the inclusion of açaí, the bodacious purple berry.

INGREDIENTS

For the smoothie base:1 packet pureed açaí (or 1 tablespoon açaí powder), ½ banana, roughly chopped, ½ cup (4 fl oz/125 ml) coconut milk or water, or as needed.

For the toppings:Sliced banana, Sliced strawberries, Blueberries, Granola, Coconut flakes, Honey, Chia seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the smoothie base, in a blender, add the açaí, ½ banana, and coconut milk and blend until thick and smooth. Add another splash of coconut milk, if you like, to reach your desired consistency.Pour the smoothie base into a bowl. Top with the banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, and coconut flakes, arranging the ingredients in pretty rows. Drizzle with honey, sprinkle with chia seeds, and serve.

Nutrition tip: Coconut is the classic, but if you’re whipping this up for breakfast, get some more protein in the mix. ½ cup (4 oz/125 g) plain Greek yogurt (13 g protein), ½ cup plain kefir (6 g protein), 1 tablespoon almond butter (3 g protein), or 1 tablespoon hemp hearts (3 g protein) will give you a boost.

MAKES 1 SERVING

Nutrition Facts(per serving)Calories 309, Protein 6 g, Carbs 50 g, Fiber 10 g, Fat 11 g, Sugar 24 g, Sodium 25 mg

*For the smoothie base, not including toppings.