This luxury modern beach home, located in the dunes in Amagansett, New York, was constructed in modular units from re-purposed steel shipping containers. Beach Box, which is located about 600 feet from the ocean, was built with EcoTop counters, tankless water heating, a 16 SEER HVAC unit, spray foam insulation, a white thermoplastic roof, Energy Star appliances, and FSC-certified cypress siding and decking and white oak floors.