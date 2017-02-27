20 Bathrooms With Transformative Tiles
Bath

20 Bathrooms With Transformative Tiles

By Sheilla Sanon
The right tiles can transform any basic space into a breathtaking escape.

These ancient pieces—that are both decorative and functional—have stood the test of time for their ability to provide texture, color, depth, and pattern. Today, tiles rejuvenate modern floors and walls alike, particularly in bathrooms. Below are 20 examples of transformative tiles in the most rejuvenating room in the home. 

Hexagonal tiles made by the Portland Cement Company continue the pattern in the bathroom, where the architect designed low drawers and cabinets that are easy for Luna to reach.

Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.

The bathroom, located just adjacent to the kitchen, features a pattern of gray and turquoise tiles that climbs from the floors up the walls. They serve as a burst of color among the predominately white walls elsewhere, transforming the bathroom into one of the apartment’s most striking spaces.

The second-floor bathroom's colorful Tex tiles from Mutina sport an array of different textures for a unique tactile experience.

After completing the renovation of his home in Austin, Texas, photographer and designer Chase Daniel shared the final result of his bathroom. He covered the walls with triangle tiles from Fireclay Tile in the shades of Rosemary, Salton Sea, and Frost.

In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.

The bathrooms are tiled in bright blue mosaic to offset the home’s limited materials and color palette. The sinks, toilets, and tubs are by Villeroy &amp; Boch, while the faucets and towel rails are by Grohe and Avenir, respectively.

In the tiled master bathroom, the boys get their own sink.

White-and-blue, wood-grain–patterned UonUon tiles by 14oraitaliana line the bathroom walls in a loft above the garage.

The marble continues in a bathroom, which has a Palomba sink from Laufen.

Bold color is embraced in the home’s first bathroom, with tilework by Trend Mosiacs. Faucets are by Grohe and vanities are by Hastings. A Flos Glo-Ball pendant light illuminates the space.

Amending Meeuwissen’s early request for an open bathroom space, the architects devised a more private chamber with an overhead skylight and walls in stone tile from Intercodam Tegels.

Architect Barbara Bestor added a striped floor of Santander Granada Tile, Douglas Fir cladding, and Granada Serengeti tile flipped to create a one-of-a-kind pattern on the wall.

A sculptural freestanding washbasin by Gessi is found in the first-floor powder room. The hex tiles are courtesy of Dear Human.

Consider this lively bathroom that sits within a recently completed waterfront home in Bridgehampton, New York. Situated on two-and-a-half acres of land with 360-degree views of the nearby bay and ocean, it's covered with brightly colored floor-to-ceiling tiles that reflect the shades of the neighboring water. One step through the sliding glass doors and you’ll find yourself on an open terrace.

The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.

In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.

Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.

Monochrome tiles define the shape of this transparent bathroom shower. Designer Stacy Zarin Goldberg of Breeze Giannasio Interiors filled this space with thick visual texture and functional designation between the shower floor and the rest of the room.

Fiery mosaics tile the majority of this Hawaiian tub room. Built and occupied by architect Craig Steely and his wife, the rest of the home is just as warm and tranquil aptly named Lavaflow 2.

