20 Bathrooms With Transformative Tiles
By Sheilla Sanon –
The right tiles can transform any basic space into a breathtaking escape.
These ancient pieces—that are both decorative and functional—have stood the test of time for their ability to provide texture, color, depth, and pattern. Today, tiles rejuvenate modern floors and walls alike, particularly in bathrooms. Below are 20 examples of transformative tiles in the most rejuvenating room in the home.
