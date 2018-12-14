12 Tiny House Companies That Can Make Your Micro-Living Dreams Come True
12 Tiny House Companies That Can Make Your Micro-Living Dreams Come True

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Tiny homes may come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but they all share the same spirit—they embrace a simpler lifestyle that can be enjoyed in a smaller, more efficient space.

There are many perks that come along with downsizing to a tiny home. Not only can the lack of space help reduce your living expenses, but it can also lead you to a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle, all while bringing forth lots of adventure. 

If you've ever considered living in a tiny home, check out the following companies below. Thanks to the long list of customizable options, you're guaranteed to find something that tickles your fancy. 

Based in Guntersville, Alabama, Timbercraft Tiny Homes promotes minimalism, deliberate and mindful living, and sustainability. Its five available models can be customized for individual needs and budget restraints. The Denali, pictured above, ranges from 37 to 41 feet long, and features a bedroom that can accommodate a king bed. Choose a bathtub or a tile shower for the bathroom, and enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with butcher block counters. The price runs from $94,000 to $104,000 for the standard model; additional options will cost upwards of $120,000.&nbsp;

The company's flagship model, The Catalina, has a bright, airy feel and offers a sleek, cool modern interior. The home is available in three sizes and features exterior details such as cedar accent siding and black metal framing. It comes with two lofts (one for storage and one for sleeping), ample living space, a bathroom with a full shower, bathtub and toilet, and an optional solar setup that allows the home to run off the grid. The Catalina starts at $65,000.

3. Minarc

Icelandic natives Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc have created Plús Hús, a 320-square-foot tiny dwelling. The Los Angeles–based duo designed this home to be a sustainable and useful solution for addressing the city's housing shortage. The Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is prefabricated at the company's facility in downtown Los Angeles, shipped flat pack, and assembled with minimal waste. The home starts at $37, 000 and can be delivered anywhere in the USA.

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wind River Tiny Homes designs and crafts tiny homes. They can build from pre-existing plans or design a completely customized house. They also promote "right-sized living" through hands-on workshops that teach tiny house building practices. This model, The Chimera, blends modern, rustic, and industrial styles, and features an off-grid solar system, custom shower, custom kitchen, and premium appliances. The Chimera goes for around $88,000.

5. Kasita

Located in Austin, Texas, Kasita has designed a stand-alone tiny home that they call The Independent. Starting at $89,000, this 374-square-feet basic model comes with customizable smart home and appliance options. The award-winning micro-home is perfect for those who want to live simply. It is also ideal for the backyard of a homeowner who is looking to add a guest house, granny flat, or rental to a property.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The "Honey on the Rock" from tiny home maker Carpenter Owl (who specializes in custom projects) is their "most ambitious build to date." Originally created as a vacation home, this dwelling has fun features such as a spiral staircase, two decks, and even enough space for a king size bed. This home starts at $85,000.

The Alpha from New Frontier Tiny Homes is one of the fanciest tiny homes around. The 240-square-foot modern design is super functional and good looking to boot. The company also has a larger model known as Escher, that is around 300 square feet and has two bedrooms. The Alpha model starts at $124,000 and the Escher starts at $139,000.&nbsp;

For the last two years, Brian Crabb has been designing and building custom tiny homes from the ground up all over the world. The Modern is a 238-square-foot smart home that features loft-style sleeping accommodations, as well as a full bathroom and kitchen.&nbsp;

The Mohican from Modern Tiny Living is made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio and can be built in as little as eight weeks. This 20-foot tiny home has an unfinished contemporary exterior, as well as a bright minimalist interior that packs all the essentials into a compact footprint. It retails for about $59,000.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The Greenmoxie tiny house project is 340-square-feet, sustainably built, and can go totally off the grid. This home starts at $65,000.

The Wheel Pad's mission is to build socially-conscious, environmentally-friendly transitional housing for people newly using wheelchairs. Their universally accessible design can connect to an existing house, or be accessed via an independent ramp. The company offers customization options such as a composting toilet, and solar panels. Pricing starts at $60,000 with leasing available at $3,000 a month.

The recently completed Coastal Craftsman from Oregon-based Handcrafted Movement is now for sale and priced at $72,500. Built on a 28' x 8.5' triple axel Iron Eagle PAD trailer, the minimalist interior includes a lofted sleeping area and a sofa that transforms into a bed for an additional sleeping area.&nbsp;

