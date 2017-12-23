11 Amazing Australian Homes
View Photos
Australian Homes

11 Amazing Australian Homes

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Today, architecture and design in Australia is more vibrant and exciting than ever.

From fashionable city abodes to bushland, lakeside, and oceanfront homes, good design is alive and well down under. Join us as we look back at some amazing Australian homes we've featured in the past.

Embracing the Australian Bush on Dangar Island

North of Sydney on Dangar Island is a modern Australian vacation rental that's positioned to take full advantage of views of the Hawkesbury River and native Angophora trees.

North of Sydney on Dangar Island is a modern Australian vacation rental that's positioned to take full advantage of views of the Hawkesbury River and native Angophora trees.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

This house in the Mornington Peninsula in the south of Melbourne is filled with materials like natural stone, steel, and cedar, which serve as perfect backdrops for the bold colors and edgy midcentury furniture that firm SJB employed in the space.

This house in the Mornington Peninsula in the south of Melbourne is filled with materials like natural stone, steel, and cedar, which serve as perfect backdrops for the bold colors and edgy midcentury furniture that firm SJB employed in the space.

Photo Categories:
A traditional post-war-style shack near a beach in Lorne, Victoria, was remodeled with a top-level extension to allow for better views of the ocean.

A traditional post-war-style shack near a beach in Lorne, Victoria, was remodeled with a top-level extension to allow for better views of the ocean.

Photo Categories:
This 1949 inter-war modernist house in New South Wales was renovated by Sam Crawford Architects in a way that pays homage to its heritage. It features a number of nautical and Art &nbsp;Deco elements.

This 1949 inter-war modernist house in New South Wales was renovated by Sam Crawford Architects in a way that pays homage to its heritage. It features a number of nautical and Art  Deco elements.

The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.

The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.

When renovating this 1930s Arts and Crafts-style bungalow in Sydney, TRIBE Studio Architects used vertically and horizontally stacked bricks in three different shades to create an interesting, modern facade at the garden-facing rear of the property.&nbsp;

When renovating this 1930s Arts and Crafts-style bungalow in Sydney, TRIBE Studio Architects used vertically and horizontally stacked bricks in three different shades to create an interesting, modern facade at the garden-facing rear of the property. 

Sited along the Great Ocean Road, this contemporary home in the village of Fairhaven was designed by architect John Wardle. Surrounded by Eucalyptus trees and facing the sea, the house’s kitchen leads to an outdoor deck and BBQ area that’s perfect for post-surf dinners.

Sited along the Great Ocean Road, this contemporary home in the village of Fairhaven was designed by architect John Wardle. Surrounded by Eucalyptus trees and facing the sea, the house’s kitchen leads to an outdoor deck and BBQ area that’s perfect for post-surf dinners.

Sitting on the edge of a lake in the Mornington Peninsula, this house by Melbourne-based MA Architects was designed as a series of teak-clad modules with the main living areas in the center and a large deck that extends from the living room.

Sitting on the edge of a lake in the Mornington Peninsula, this house by Melbourne-based MA Architects was designed as a series of teak-clad modules with the main living areas in the center and a large deck that extends from the living room.

Referred to locally as "six-packs," these 1960s-style, suburban walk-up apartments in Richmond, Melbourne, were reinterpreted by MUSK Architecture Studio, who transformed them into versatile and space-efficient, one- and two-bedroom units.&nbsp;

Referred to locally as "six-packs," these 1960s-style, suburban walk-up apartments in Richmond, Melbourne, were reinterpreted by MUSK Architecture Studio, who transformed them into versatile and space-efficient, one- and two-bedroom units. 

Architect Prineas remodeled this minimalist residence in Lane Cove in Sydney’s Lower North Shore with a rear extension that's connected to the main house via a small link that creates two internal courtyards. The house has plenty of strategically positioned large windows and skylights that connect it with the tree canopies above.

Architect Prineas remodeled this minimalist residence in Lane Cove in Sydney’s Lower North Shore with a rear extension that's connected to the main house via a small link that creates two internal courtyards. The house has plenty of strategically positioned large windows and skylights that connect it with the tree canopies above.

Working with his colleagues at Austin Maynard Architects, Andrew Maynard added a 184-square-foot, sun-saturated greenhouse extension to his existing 364-square-foot home, which is now a new office for him and his team.

Working with his colleagues at Austin Maynard Architects, Andrew Maynard added a 184-square-foot, sun-saturated greenhouse extension to his existing 364-square-foot home, which is now a new office for him and his team.