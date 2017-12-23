View Photos
11 Amazing Australian Homes
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Today, architecture and design in Australia is more vibrant and exciting than ever.
From fashionable city abodes to bushland, lakeside, and oceanfront homes, good design is alive and well down under. Join us as we look back at some amazing Australian homes we've featured in the past.
Embracing the Australian Bush on Dangar Island
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.