Of Course This Renovated Berlin Flat Has a Speaker Setup in Nearly Every Room
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Berlin, Germany
Architect: Christopher Sitzler / @christophersitzlerarchitekt
Footprint: 818 square feet
Photographer: Franz Gruenewald / @franzgruenewald
From the Architect: "A 818-square-foot flat in a loft conversion dating from the 1990s has been completely reimagined. Where rooms, woodchip wallpaper, and laminate flooring once dominated, a spacious, light-filled living area now unfolds. The floor plan opens up seamlessly toward the long glazed frontage, uniting the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a single, cohesive zone.
"The dark mahogany-veneered ceiling sets the tone, a material reminiscent of the 1960s that runs like a common thread through all areas. Together with a sand-colored cast floor, this creates a calm, warm color palette reminiscent of Japanese interiors. The kitchen unit, crafted from matte-finish stainless steel, provides a cool contrast and deliberately keeps the wall surface behind it simple.
"In the sleeping area, the restful zone and wet area merge: the bath rests half-recessed on a low platform, with the shower and washbasin concealed behind it. A separate guest bathroom with glossy, reddish-brown tiles in a retro style provides a distinctive accent. A sound system, invisibly integrated into the wooden panelling, rounds out the design."
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