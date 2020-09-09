Subscribe to Dwell
An Arty Couple Say Goodbye to Their Handcrafted, Net-Zero Shipping Container House for $3.15M
The Boulder, Colorado homeowners clad the house in reclaimed wood and filled the interior with a colorful collection of...
Before & After: In This Portland Tudor, an Irresistibly Quirky Kitchen Steals the Show
Osmose Design enlivens a 1930s residence with eccentric, handcrafted details.
Raffles Paris: A True Art Hotel
April 15th marks the final day of the 2013 YIA Little Art Fair (for Young International Artists), hosted by Raffles Paris and...
A House Not Built for Human Beings
An architect-turned-falconer considers animals and nature when designing his own home.
Friday Finds 3.04.11
In this week's Friday Finds, disaster preparedness kits, a food tour of Italy, an interview with Winy Maas of MVRDV, and a...
Emily Pilloton
In January 2008, Emily Pilloton founded Project H Design in an effort to "turn criticism into action" by connecting socially...
Nathan Vincent
When I first stumbled upon designer Nathan Vincent's work, I immediately knew I'd found something unique.
Parsing Paris
Critics call Paris a "living museum." If so, designer Erwan Bouroullec curates a must-see list from a compelling collection.