A Spanish Architect Converts a Cement Factory Into a Breathtaking Home and Headquarters
With La Fábrica, architect Ricardo Bofill reimagines a ruin from Barcelona’s industrial age.
Artist Jay Nelson Turns Cars, Trucks, and Boats Into Adventure-Seeking Dream Machines
Inspired by the call of the open road, San Francisco–based artist Jay Nelson crafts curvaceous campers from reclaimed materials.
This Home is Complete with an Indoor Jungle
A skylit conservatory doubles as a verdant dining parlor in Sonoma County, California.
Tree House Retreat Made of Repurposed Materials
An artist crafts a sustainable tree house in the Puerto Rican tropics as an inventive take on the exhibition space.
Construction Diary: A Serene Desert Hideaway Is Part Rental, Part Designer Showcase
Billed as a design retreat, Casa Mami in Pioneertown, California, hosts visitors at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park—then...
Art in Residence
Matt Randall, founder and CEO of Twyla, has launched an online space where consumers are freed from the often "disappointing and...
Friday Finds 6.5.09
This week in the editors' jaunts around the World Wide Web shared in international flavor (perhaps it's a summer travel bug).
Artist in Residence: Inside Cold War Kids' Matt Maust's L.A. Studio
Art is anything.
