Art and Design Come Together in These 10 Examples of Inspirational Wall Murals
Lately, we've been noticing intricate murals turning up in projects everywhere, from the walls of dashing new hotels and...
The Art of Brook&Lyn
In her mid-twenties, Mimi Jung quit her job as a graphic designer to start her own creative studio under the name Brook&Lyn.
6 Main Things To Consider When Designing Your Home Art Gallery
Whether you just really love art or you're an avid collector, you may want to consider creating an art gallery in your home—a...
10 Tips for Hanging Art in Your Home—and Our Picks for Creating Fearless Walls
Hanging art on your walls doesn’t have to be a stressful experience—instead, it should be a fun and inspiring creative challenge.
Say Goodbye to the Cold With a Look Back at Two of Toronto’s Winter Design Exhibits
Toronto's temporary Winter Stations installations animate Lake Ontario's frozen shoreline for a third year.
Artist Reinvents the Contemporary Art Experience
Sargam Griffin, a contemporary artist located in Healdsburg, California, is reinventing the art experience.
A Collision of Art, Architecture, and Fashion in Marfa
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
Examining the Architecture of the Art Deco Automobile
The North Carolina Museum of Art celebrates the beauty of Art Deco automotive design.
The Intersection of Art and Architecture Offered for $3.75M
The celebrated Stremmel House is on the market, offering a light-filled floor plan and expansive valley views.
Transformers of the Modern House: Albert Frey and Lina Bo Bardi at the Palm Springs Art Museum
An exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum presents a refreshing look at the modern home through the lens of Italian-Brazilian...
Casa Perfect Debuts Reinaldo Sanguino’s Vibrant Ceramics Inspired by ’90s Graffiti Culture
Throughout his 20-year career, Venezuelan-born artist Reinaldo Sanguino has been influenced by material culture, early-1990s...
Go Beyond the Basics in an Australian Fashion Designer’s Surf-Inspired Bali Hotel
The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several...
These New Prefabs Celebrate the Art of Simple Living
SET Ideas unveils an elevated collection of sleek and versatile prefabs characterized by floor-to-ceiling windows and wood...
8 Scandinavian Cabins That Master the Art of Minimalism
These vacation homes and cabins in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark feature sophisticated but pared-down interiors that complement...
A Golden, Egg-Shaped Sauna Signifies the Rebirth of a Swedish Mining Town
Artist duo Mats Bigert and Lars Bergström build a public art installation to commemorate the relocation of an entire city in...
A Modern Farmhouse in the Colorado Mountains Teems With Art
Studio B Architecture + Interiors allow one couple’s art and artifacts to take center stage in this modern farmhouse in Aspen.
A Parisian Townhouse Is Reborn as a Luminous Art Gallery
If you have ever longed to live in an art gallery, this Parisian townhouse renovation just might be your ideal inspiration.
An Art Studio That Would Make Picasso Jealous
In Toronto, a painter accustomed to crashing in his studio created an airy artistic haven with both working and living quarters...
8 Creative Alternatives to Expensive Wall Art
These budget-friendly artwork selections can instantly add personality to your home without breaking the bank.
Pop Art, Street Art, and Space-Age Furniture Collide at a Painter’s Midcentury Ranch Home in Florida
Painter Christopher Florentino explains how he revived a 1963 house by modern architect Gene Leedy.
An Exhibit on Italian Designer Ettore Sottsass Highlights His Colorful Work and Rebellious Ways
While Italian architect and designer Ettore Sottsass is best known for his work with the Memphis Group throughout the 1980s, his...
Part of an Epic Expansion, London’s V&A Museum Paves its Courtyard With 11,000 Porcelain Tiles
RIBA Stirling Prize-winning architect Amanda Levete and her firm AL_A has just completed Exhibition Road Quarter, the largest...
10 Brewpubs That Have Tapped the Art of Modern Design
Enjoying a bit of conversation over a beer is a pastime that goes back centuries, and today, new iterations of the proverbial...
An Incredible Brazilian Home That Celebrates Art, Travel, and Nature
In Franca, Brazil, mf+arquitetos designs a unique residence for their art-loving client in just five months.
This House Proves Art Galleries Can Be Super-Friendly
An Antwerp home blurs the boundaries between art and design.
An Art Deco Dwelling Receives a Sleek, Contemporary Extension
Originally built in 1938, the revived Shadow House in Melbourne merges contemporary and Art Deco features.
A Modern Montana House Mixes a Love of Art With the Outdoors
Tucked in a lush valley, this modern Montana home is a contemporary take on the local rural vernacular.
At Utopie Plastic, Futuristic Plastic Homes Make an Appearance at a 19th-Century Metal Factory
Somewhere in-between the mid-19th century, the 1960s, and the future, lies Utopie Plastic, or Plastic Utopia: an outdoor art...
A Chic Detroit Hotel Showcases Local Art and Craft
From a large-scale exterior mural to custom light fixtures, the Trumbull & Porter Hotel celebrates local culture and creativity.
Art Nouveau Architect Henry van de Velde
Noted architect Henry van de Velde (1863-1957) designed gorgeous, modern buildings and interiors in his now famous Art Nouveau...
The Frame by Yves Behar for Samsung
The Frame provides a new way to express yourself in your home that brings together art, entertainment, technology, and design.
A Ceramicist’s Family Home Is Inspired by the Ancient Art of Pottery
Crafted from natural materials that will evolve over time, this courtyard house in Phoenix embraces the subtle imperfections of...
A Heritage Art Deco House in Australia Gets a Modern Update
A heritage inter-war, functionalist-style house gets a dose of contemporary Australian cool.
A New Book Examines the Art of Breathing Life Into Forgotten Architecture
"We often hear that we live in a time that has no respect for the past: that ours is an era that disregards the architectural...
An Art Deco Warehouse in Melbourne Is Converted Into a Shared Office Space
A dynamic warehouse conversion in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, allows two creative businesses to share a boardroom and break...
Street Art Meets Vintage Pieces in a Chic Parisian Renovation
Punchy accent walls, Banksy paintings, and midcentury modern icons add a touch of flair to this updated Haussmann apartment.
