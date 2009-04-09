Dwell Design Awards
Dwell Design Awards
A+R Owners at DoD 2009
Dwell has a new section called Design Finder, which premieres soon in our May 2009 issue and will come to life in June at Dwell...
A+R Pop-Up at Dwell on Design
Dwell on Design 2013 will again host the A+R Pop-Up Shop, now in its fifth year.
This Renovated Pad in São Paulo's Iconic Lausanne Building Is a Breath of Fresh Air
Led by AR Architects, the update mixes Brazilian Brutalism with contemporary cool.
A Modern Holiday Home on a Cliff on the South Coast
Originally hired to complete an extension, AR Design Studio ended up designing an entire house after the original was split in...
Design Milk
Coasters that Represent
Local Los Angeles design store darlings A+R have launched their first ever co-branded product.
Keiko Shinomoto at DOD
With Dwell on Design just two weeks away, I've been keeping busy keeping in touch with panelists.
Interlocking Trees Support the Roof of This South Korean Home
The House of Three Trees showcases the power of traditional wooden joinery.
A Striking Desert Contemporary in Rancho Mirage Seeks its First Owner
Listed for $2.3M, the newly completed home offers exquisite indoor/outdoor living.
An Austin Midcentury Welcomes a Discreet Home Office Addition
From the outside, you would never know this flexible working/entertaining space even exists.
Drumroll, Please—Announcing the Winners of the Dwell Design Awards
We asked an expert jury and our audience to choose the best projects of the year.
A Powerful New Project in Baja California Involves 44 Renowned Architects
Tucked in a natural reserve with over a mile of coastline outside Ensenada, Mexico, CuatroCuatros is poised to host residents and...
Pipe Planter by Nobuhiro Sato
For botanically-minded architecture lovers, this is quite cute.
This Beach House in Mexico Frames the Landscape With an Orderly Concrete Grid
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, a couple give their designers permission to do less.
7 Affordable Prefab Homes and Other Alternative, Inexpensive Home Options
Nowadays, innovators in the world of prefab and kit home design have continued to push the boundaries on what they can do—their...
A 1950s Austin Ranch House Gets a Luxe Revamp With Southwest Flair
Terrazzo flooring and built-in furniture are just a few of the striking details in this midcentury modern remodel.
Circular Skylights Let the Landscape Grow Through This Concrete Home in India
Nufail Shabana Architects designs a family home in Kerala that is softened with greenery and natural materials.
An Imaginative Courtyard House in Singapore Makes Room for Multiple Generations
Colorful, reclaimed teak windows and doors punctuate a renovated home for a Pilates instructor and her parents.
The Pace of Portland
When creative director Ben Watson and his partner, painter Claudio Tschopp, relocated from Basel, Switzerland, to Portland,...
3-D Modeling Fashion
As digital fabrication meets high design, we find more and more examples of amazing furniture and household products (and even...
Fitzsu at Dwell on Design 09
At this year's Dwell on Design, we’re taking to the stage our new Design Finder section (premiering in our May 2009 issue).