The Desert House is about 40 miles outside of Palm Springs, sited on a pile of boulders at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park, and it was finished in the early 2000s, long after the heyday of post-and-beam modernism. Yet there may not be another residence more attuned to the hardened landscape of the Coachella Valley than Kendrick Bangs Kellogg’s most outré experiment in organic architecture.