Like much of the Italian Riviera, La Spezia on the Ligurian coast has a long maritime history. It was precisely this seafaring legacy that inspired the design of this tiny home, a 377-square-feet apartment that was reconfigured to clearly separate the living and sleeping areas. A cabinetry wall is constructed with marine plywood.
This Vancouver-based designer took an unused garage and turned it into a brilliant home office.
The main space containing the living and dining area and kitchen was relatively unchanged. "In consideration of the original vision, the additions blend with the original structure, and the basic idea of the open flow between the inside and the outside is maintained and reinforced in all areas," the architect says.
The entrance level’s master bedroom has engineered oak floors and a full wall of built-in closets.
The pair painted the upstairs master bedroom white, and added a G55 sling chair and leather baskets from their recent design collections. The carpet is from a souk in Casablanca, and the bedcover is from Zara Home. Atop the vintage cup-board is an artwork by Vereecke’s father. Verheyden incorporated all-new woodwork of his design into the room.
Boxy Rebellion “I like simple shapes, and for a house,” says Winterhalder, “a box is very good.” The two downstairs bathrooms are located in freestanding larch-covered cubes; the kitchen island is resoundingly rectilinear; and a square-shaped area in the guest bedroom serves as a home office, where Winterhalder designs UV-blocking children’s beach wear for her label, Beach Heroes. Measure Twice When determining the height of the concrete blocks that form the outer wall of the kitchen island, the couple took a hands-on approach. “We measured our coffeemaker and a bottle of oil, and that’s how much higher we made the concrete blocks than the counter,”Winterhalder says. The blocks themselves were made to measure by a concrete supplier.
The renovation was designed to preserve and call attention to the angular pattern of the crisscrossing concrete ceiling beams. Photo by Jim Stephenson.
A Philippe Starck standing lamp and an Eames chaise longue bracket the living room; two Lawrence Weiner prints hang behind a pair of Warren Platner chairs and a table purchased from a River Oaks estate sale; at far left of the room, a partial wall of new cinderblocks hides a return air vent.
Architecture and design by Workshop APD
De La Espada's Light Extending Table, designed by Matthew Hilton. Photo courtesy of De La Espada
Poured by hand on site, nearly the entire structure of the El Quinche House—including the kitchen counters and sinks—was made of concrete sourced from a local quarry.
Sparse but colorful furnishings soften up the interior, contrasting with the raw concrete surfaces throughout.
Cover photo by Jenna Peffley for MyDomaine; Styling by Kate Martindale; Design by TwoFold LA
Each house's interior is tailored to its resident, like this one styled by Christine Turknett Interiors. Residents could choose from a variety of finishes including the color palette and wood species for flooring.
While the structures are virtually identical, details like the colorful tiles on the porch set each house apart from its neighbors.
Famed producer and writer of hit TV show Girls, Jenni Konner and her partner Richard Shepard, hired architect Barbara Bestor, of Bestor Architecture, to reimagine their 1963, 2,500 square foot residence in the Hollywood Hills. Michelle Frier was in charge of the landscape, which includes native plants and an Egg swing by Patricia Urquila for Kettal to sit back and enjoy the nature surrounding it. Photo courtesy of Matthew Williams
CP Harbour House is a vacation home outside of Toronto designed by MJ | Architecture with a large, bed-like swing hanging on the tree-surrounded deck. Photo courtesy of Lorne Bridgman
Located in São Paulo, Brazil, this serene outdoor space is part of the Aigai Spa, which was designed by figueroa.arq, but it could just as easily be someone’s home. The elongated pool runs the length of the patio and at one end hangs a multicolored swinging chair. Photo courtesy of Leonardo Finotti
Studio 19, a student program at Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology, designed the Onemana Holiday Home in a coastal town on New Zealand’s North Island on a sloped plot of land. Working with the students allowed the couple to afford a custom-built home, which was built on-campus over the course of 12 months. The outdoor deck, which includes a wicker chair swing, is level to the home’s floor making it a natural extension of the interior. Photo courtesy of Simon Devitt
A Parisian Pied-À-Terre by Piret Johanson Studio
The small powder room features graphic ceramic tile from Couleurs & Matures Patchwork.
A Parisian Pied-À-Terre by Piret Johanson Studio
