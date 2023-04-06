SubscribeSign In
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
The backyard sports a sequence of raised flower and vegetable beds and two green roofs—one atop the workshop and other atop the back entrance.
The backyard sports a sequence of raised flower and vegetable beds and two green roofs—one atop the workshop and other atop the back entrance.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
"In this project, we got so much benefit out of this 'secret garden' for the master suite along with all of these environmental benefits that the residents were excited to embrace. It's one of the pieces we are happiest about," says architect Jonathan Feldman.
"In this project, we got so much benefit out of this 'secret garden' for the master suite along with all of these environmental benefits that the residents were excited to embrace. It's one of the pieces we are happiest about," says architect Jonathan Feldman.
The couple flipped the typical townhouse layout by putting the bedrooms on the ground floor and the living areas upstairs. “The lower floors of machiyas tend to be cave-like,” says Chris, “so we decided to sleep in the cave and live upstairs in the bright open area.”
The couple flipped the typical townhouse layout by putting the bedrooms on the ground floor and the living areas upstairs. “The lower floors of machiyas tend to be cave-like,” says Chris, “so we decided to sleep in the cave and live upstairs in the bright open area.”
A look at the lower-level bathroom and courtyard garden.
A look at the lower-level bathroom and courtyard garden.
A translucent glass door leads to the primary suite and yoga room. The walk-in shower is lined in dark blue fiberglass; the fixtures are from Sanwa.
A translucent glass door leads to the primary suite and yoga room. The walk-in shower is lined in dark blue fiberglass; the fixtures are from Sanwa.
Built in 1933, this Bauhaus-inspired home was designed for the family of well-known composer and pianist Henry Cowell by the renowned master architectural firm Morrow & Morrow, a few years after Irving Morrow designed the architectural components of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Built in 1933, this Bauhaus-inspired home was designed for the family of well-known composer and pianist Henry Cowell by the renowned master architectural firm Morrow & Morrow, a few years after Irving Morrow designed the architectural components of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Each of the four bedrooms offers its own quiet, light-filled oasis to rest and relax.
Each of the four bedrooms offers its own quiet, light-filled oasis to rest and relax.
“As a practice, we are interested in honesty of materials and celebration of the tectonics of the structure,” says architect Simon Knight. “We quite like that approach and aesthetic—and that’s where the idea for the vaulted roof space came from.”
“As a practice, we are interested in honesty of materials and celebration of the tectonics of the structure,” says architect Simon Knight. “We quite like that approach and aesthetic—and that’s where the idea for the vaulted roof space came from.”
A Murphy bed concealed in a first-floor wall provides an extra sleeping space.
A Murphy bed concealed in a first-floor wall provides an extra sleeping space.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Whimsical, cement goldfish tiles decorate the floor of the kid's bathroom.
Whimsical, cement goldfish tiles decorate the floor of the kid's bathroom.
Ridge skylights in a vaulted ceiling welcome light into the open living space of the family's home.
Ridge skylights in a vaulted ceiling welcome light into the open living space of the family's home.
Extruded bay windows become sleeping nooks for the kids.
Extruded bay windows become sleeping nooks for the kids.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.
Marrakech Design ‘Dandelion’ tile covers the floor of the enlarged and reorganized bathroom, with a Caeserstone ‘Cloudburst Concrete’ slab on the vanity.
Marrakech Design ‘Dandelion’ tile covers the floor of the enlarged and reorganized bathroom, with a Caeserstone ‘Cloudburst Concrete’ slab on the vanity.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
Thick Alder trim pieces were used above windows and doors in select places to “cheat” the eye and avoid having an awkward strip of drywall above. “Putting the wood panel above the doors was a way to make the window and door systems feel like they went floor to ceiling,” says Hale, especially in places where the design/build team were constrained by structural beams that wouldn’t allow for a unit to be installed close to the ceiling line. Muuto ‘Ambit’ pendants hang over the dining room table.
Thick Alder trim pieces were used above windows and doors in select places to “cheat” the eye and avoid having an awkward strip of drywall above. “Putting the wood panel above the doors was a way to make the window and door systems feel like they went floor to ceiling,” says Hale, especially in places where the design/build team were constrained by structural beams that wouldn’t allow for a unit to be installed close to the ceiling line. Muuto ‘Ambit’ pendants hang over the dining room table.
The bathroom towards the front of the building had a greater width than the staircase: rather than having a notch, Bader curved the wall. “It gave it flow instead of an abrupt change of direction.” That theme is echoed on the main level, with a curved ceiling in the kitchen to disguise a pesky bulkhead.
The bathroom towards the front of the building had a greater width than the staircase: rather than having a notch, Bader curved the wall. “It gave it flow instead of an abrupt change of direction.” That theme is echoed on the main level, with a curved ceiling in the kitchen to disguise a pesky bulkhead.
From one end, there’s a stunning view of West Toronto; on the other side, the family overlooks a vibrant alleyway (“We see garages and houses, a patchwork of people’s interests,” says Shelley.)
From one end, there’s a stunning view of West Toronto; on the other side, the family overlooks a vibrant alleyway (“We see garages and houses, a patchwork of people’s interests,” says Shelley.)
The cylindrical fireplace has windows on the side, so the flickering flames are visible from multiple angles.
The cylindrical fireplace has windows on the side, so the flickering flames are visible from multiple angles.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
The gray marble backsplash and worktops in the kitchen echo the natural beauty of the timberwork by Madera, adding another layer of interest to the material palette.
The gray marble backsplash and worktops in the kitchen echo the natural beauty of the timberwork by Madera, adding another layer of interest to the material palette.
A new cantilevered stair behind a batten screen was key to a more open, light-filled interior—and it offered a consistent design element that cut through the section of the home. “The wood elements really envelope you and define the space,” says architect Ian Starling.
A new cantilevered stair behind a batten screen was key to a more open, light-filled interior—and it offered a consistent design element that cut through the section of the home. “The wood elements really envelope you and define the space,” says architect Ian Starling.
Quartersawn oak built-ins throughout the house were fabricated by Toronto cabinetmaker Built Work Design.
Quartersawn oak built-ins throughout the house were fabricated by Toronto cabinetmaker Built Work Design.