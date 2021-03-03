Via Dezeen, photo by Pedro Pegenaute
Via Contemporist, photo by Jack Lovel
I designed this desk and Michael helped me make it when I was at Pratt. Michael and I went to Pennsylvania to get the slab of walnut; it was a great day. The photos are a mix of family photos. I love to have pictures of family members throughout their lives, not just what they were to me. For instance, I have a wonderful picture of my grandmother in her teens in New York, one of her with her three kids (including my mother), and one taken in my aunt when she was in the tub reading a book in her 90s. All the pictures remind me of a happy, deep, or funny, moment. Sometimes I could swear they wink at me! -Sophie Demenge
The complete line of WorkShop products, including limited edition items, is available now. New tools for work and brainstorming will periodically refresh the collection.
Central gravel garden. Low Budget Brick House by Triendl und Fessler Architekten. © Ditz Fejer. upinteriors.com/go/sph159
The Boglis love the self-reliance afforded by generating thermal energy and growing a garden on their roof. Photo by John Clark.
Adding 290 square feet to this already small (just 566 square feet) black A-frame in Brecht, Belgium, was all the local building ordinances allowed, but the architects at dmvA found that a single wing extended out to the side gave resident Rini van Beek all the storage and living space that she needs.
Designed by Holst Architecture, Bud Clark Commons provides housing and services for Portland, Oregon's most vulnerable homeless population. Photo by Chris Mueller.
Landscape designer Jay Griffith recreated the area between the house and the studio.
BEFORE After being used as an auto repair shop, the garage had been subdivided to include a dark storage area with an unsettingly low ceiling. Schaer opened up the space, replacing the collar ties in the rafters with a sloping triangular plane that Schaer says “draws the eye from one end of the space to the other, increasing its perceived size.” It’s also utilitarian, providing natural ventilation by funneling hot air up through a triangular vent window.
The whitewashed interior uses a limited palette of finished surface materials.
The 50s era building is nestled in east Vancouver between warehouses, factories and other small businesses.
A blend of Scotch moss and Corsican mint fills the space between pavers, adding a pleasant scent to the yard.
The client initially asked for a garage rebuild, but during construction decided that he wanted to use the new space as a studio instead. The 240-square-foot office was designed so that it could be easily converted back to a garage for a future owner.
The pendant, sourced from Amsterdam Modern, is made from Black spun aluminum and vintage Pilastro Diamond milk glass.
Goeritz Residence by Mathias Goeritz and Ricard Logeorreta, Cuernavaca, Mexico (1973)
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.
A fully functional concrete skate bowl plays a quintessential role in the layout and movement of the space. With walls lined with custom art by South African street artist Jack Fox, the playful quality of the space is achieved.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
A second bedroom was converted into a home office/dining room. A Dieter Rams 606 Universal Shelving System lines the wall.
Sara Asafu-Adjaye rests on a couch in the TV room. The IKEA light fixture and other imports give the house its blend of Western and African, mass-produced and handmade.
Kalia and Olivia in the dining room (the Danish dining table was acquired by Jesse’s parents in the mid-’70s, the dining chairs are by Arne Jacobsen, and the light fixture is by George Nelson).
The site-sensitive exterior belies an interior festooned with a kaleidoscopic mix of colors and an array of tactile materials. The Peter rug, Malibu sofa, and ceramics are Adler’s own designs. The tables, pendant lights, and rocker are vintage. Adler and Doonan used scaffolding from the house’s construction to build the bookshelf.
California: Andrea Cochran To contrast the billowy tufts, Cochran inserted blue-toned agave. “Drought-tolerant and hardy enough to handle the intensive sun exposure of this location, both of these plants are regionally appropriate,” says Cochran. “California is in the midst of a drought; we need to consider water-conserving plants.”
Born’s original house (far left) only gave two glimpses of the vast Pacific Ocean out of the west-facing windows—an unusual choice given the epic sweep and clear cachet of an uninterrupted ocean view. Aidlin Darling Design took a different tack with the new addition (left), using the cypress trees as a natural screen to shield the lower levels while opening the third floor to stunning views. The Cor-Ten steel cladding on the new house is designed to further redden and rust with the help of the obliging sea air.
Gatherings at the house tend toward the casual, with kid-friendly hangouts on the back patio.
Sheltered from the harsh Arizona sun, a north patio serves several important functions. It extends the apartment’s footprint, encourages airflow, and provides a private corner for residents to relax away from the city buzz. “Physical connection to the outdoors is paramount in a small space. It’s physically and mentally healthier,” Hall says.
Lara, Ethan, and their baby daughter relax on their back patio, shaded by bamboo. Visit Airbnb's website to learn more about becoming a host.
Watson, who works from home when he’s not traveling, likes to use the back patio as his office during warmer months. In choosing patio furniture, he decided on a reversal of the interior color palette: A rectangular white metal table and chairs by Richard Schultz are durable but refined while contrasting with the cedar deck.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
The Bensons’ patio is semi-privatized by horizontal slats.
