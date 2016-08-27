Indoor Watering Can is a minimal watering can created by England-based designer George Riding. Handcrafted from brass using traditional silver smithing techniques, this Indoor Watering Can has been designed to enhance the experience of one of the most familiar everyday objects. This was achieved through an exploration of the different actions that define the experience as perceived by the user. These including; pouring, filling, holding and carrying.
Indoor Watering Can is a minimal watering can created by England-based designer George Riding. Handcrafted from brass using traditional silver smithing techniques, this Indoor Watering Can has been designed to enhance the experience of one of the most familiar everyday objects. This was achieved through an exploration of the different actions that define the experience as perceived by the user. These including; pouring, filling, holding and carrying.
Costing just under $4,000 to build, the S House prototype provides affordable, durable shelter in a region where homes often need to be rebuilt every few years.
Costing just under $4,000 to build, the S House prototype provides affordable, durable shelter in a region where homes often need to be rebuilt every few years.
Seeking respite from the hot Bangkok weather? The pool at the Eugenia hotel offers a quiet place to relax after a day of touring the city.
Seeking respite from the hot Bangkok weather? The pool at the Eugenia hotel offers a quiet place to relax after a day of touring the city.
Walden Amidst the Thai Treetops (Bangkok, Thailand)
Walden Amidst the Thai Treetops (Bangkok, Thailand)
In 2007, as eager young architecture students in Trondheim, Norway, Andreas Gjertsen and Yashar Hanstad won a competition to renovate a house for under $200,000. Seasoned travelers who had witnessed firsthand “a way of building that made important architecture for a fraction of the price,” as Hanstad puts it, they became disillusioned with their supposedly “tight” budget and with the conventional Western approach to residential architecture. “We wanted to use what we know to make things that have meaning,” says Gjertsen. After raising nearly $100,000, they moved to western Thailand and spent a year designing and building a series of houses, a library, and a bathhouse for orphans along the Thailand-Burma border. “Showing the local community the potential in local resources is a big part of the long-term benefits of projects like this,” says Hanstad.
In 2007, as eager young architecture students in Trondheim, Norway, Andreas Gjertsen and Yashar Hanstad won a competition to renovate a house for under $200,000. Seasoned travelers who had witnessed firsthand “a way of building that made important architecture for a fraction of the price,” as Hanstad puts it, they became disillusioned with their supposedly “tight” budget and with the conventional Western approach to residential architecture. “We wanted to use what we know to make things that have meaning,” says Gjertsen. After raising nearly $100,000, they moved to western Thailand and spent a year designing and building a series of houses, a library, and a bathhouse for orphans along the Thailand-Burma border. “Showing the local community the potential in local resources is a big part of the long-term benefits of projects like this,” says Hanstad.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
A work station in the couple's office.
A work station in the couple's office.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Set cover photo