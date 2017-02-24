A custom steel stair repurposes timbers from the old roof joists as treads and landings.
The new wooden rooftop terrace is surrounded by a green roof garden utilizing reclaimed bluestone pavers and native plant species that require little water while insulating the environment below.
A 150 square-foot glass roof retracts to provide access to the roof and to create an open exterior court at the mezzanine.
The court exposes the sky, fills the previously dark loft with natural daylight, and brings accessible outdoor space into the primary living zones.
The residence is transformed by a relocated mezzanine featuring a sunken court which connects to the planted green roof garden above.
