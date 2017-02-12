Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
During construction, Mariscal’s team adjusted the design to accommodate the boughs of an old pine tree in the backyard. The unique detail imbues the home with a spirit of wabi-sabi—or beauty through imperfection.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
The company stays close to its roots with the Lollygagger longboard, teaming up with skate company Grow Anthology to create the most eco-friendly, smooth ride.