The living room’s large wall of glass frames a view of the adjoining grassy field and Puget Sound, visually blending indoors and outdoors.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
In 2018, this property was gently refreshed with a new "free-spirited" bathroom, with a sizable double vanity. Two circular mirrors catch the eye, standing out among the tall, rectangular windows behind.
Located in a historic building in Westerly, Rhode Island, Spellman's studio is infused with natural light, thanks to the expansive windows.
Sited in a remote Canadian forest, this luxurious cabin rental embraces indoor/outdoor living.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design installed windows and kept furnishings scarce to open up The House in Harutzim. This cobalt blue bench offers a sweeping view of the inner courtyard.
Olson Kundig's Country Garden House ekes out as much window space as possible. Gardens designed in collaboration with notable plantsman Dan Hinkley are visible from every room, and window walls in the living area allow the gardens to become a part of the home.
Madison Park
Exposed timber ceilings lend a sense of rustic refinement to Olson Kundig's Country Garden House
A table and chairs designed by Joan Lao design studio for Alternative.
The Allstone Kitchen Collection designed by Joan Lao Design studio.
Paintings by Adalina Coromines.
Furniture by Joan Lao design studio for Alternative.
The 17th-century farmhouse is made entirely of natural stone.
The living room features a sectional sofa and leather chair by Zanotta, coffee tables by Porro, a Kymo rug, and a floor lamp from Flos.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
Though the fire pit was “kind of an after-thought,” says Hannah, the family uses it year-round. “In the spring and fall, it warms you up on cool nights, and in the summer, it just adds ambience.”
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
This voluminous cabin in Austin, Quebec, has a sharply pitched roof and a bright and lofty interior that strikes surprising contrast to its austere, angular exterior.
Designed by Montreal-based practice APPAREIL Architecture, Grand Pic Chalet is inspired by the colors and vertical lines found throughout the forest around the property.
The Boo Fire Basket from Skargaarden is made of black lacquered steel. Designed to fit several logs for an outdoor fire, the Boo can also be overturned to hold a candle or lantern.
The children's bedroom with a pullout storage area.
The original 16th century stone walls are left exposed in the kitchen.
A dialogue between ancient and contemporary can be seen in the bedroom.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
In the medieval city of Girona, Catalonia, a Spanish architect saves a 16th-century townhouse by converting it into a five-bedroom rental.
A wisteria-shared courtyards and garden with a dining area.
The property has a discreet, wooden door garage.
The living room is connected to a south-facing veranda.