The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
For the backsplash, Nwankpa Gillespie chose a cream zellige tile from Cle. The warm, textural flooring is a herringbone-pattern terra-cotta brick.
The kitchen features custom black wood cabinetry, Italian porcelain counters, and a black plaster hood above an Aga Mercury range.
The Outward Bound cabins, designed by the University of Colorado Denver's design-build program, have steel frames that lift the structures above a three-foot snowpack while supporting corrugated-steel "snow roofs."