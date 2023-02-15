Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - exterior
Building the addition upward instead of outward allowed for more space and better views without excavating across the hilltop.
The master bedroom is located on the upper level of the addition, while the other bedrooms sit in the former roof space of the original house. The windows frame views of specific trees on the site.
A window in the bathroom frames the surrounding forest. These smaller windows have been designed to be read as two-dimensional artworks that are part of the wall.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
LED lighting playfully highlights the zig-zag form created where the timber stairs met the wall.
Inside, Pine walls and ceilings received a dark stain, as did Oak floors.
The interior is kept clean and pure, making it easy for the owner to live in, and creating a contrast with the "rough and shaggy
The home's interlocking twin volumes—addressing street and nature view, respectively— were inspired by Louis Kahn's Fisher House in Pennsylvania.
Tight confines meant only a few feet of foyer before giving way to the stairway and kitchen, yet the small footprint (and a glass door) helped fill the home with natural light.
Cedar siding is combined with black metal cladding that spills down from the metal roof, all providing maintenance-free durability.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
Amending Meeuwissen’s early request for an open bathroom space, the architects devised a more private chamber with an overhead skylight and walls in stone tile from Intercodam Tegels.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A custom steel dining table with a walnut insert is surrounded by Eames Molded Plastic side chairs; the hanging fixture is from Tech Lighting.
Sunlight floods the rear of the house through large site-glazed windows. In the living area, the nine-foot ceiling has a grasscloth-covered raised inset.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
A mini-kitchenette features recurring terrazzo tile, the same use in Mike's primary bathroom. A built-in oak shelf holds glassware and vintage art.
Waterfall countertops envelop a storage island for samples.
An open air roof deck with a black sunshade makes for an idea lunch and coffee hangout for En Masse team members.
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
The café’s polished concrete floors are ground down to “expose some of the aggregate,” Mike says. Vintage leather chairs balance a custom banquette, upholstered in a forest-green wool felt by Kravet.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The group continued the weathered steel elements throughout the landscape, designed by friend Catherine Howell, such as in the planter beds at the “afternoon” patio, which faces West.
An elevation of the entire renovated building.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
Bluestone tiles run beneath the freestanding fireplace and up the stair treads.
The team converted the existing window to a door, with stairs that lead to a new roof deck.
Tsai Design relocated the bedroom. In its place are the main living areas, including the dining room seen here. A built-in bench tucks neatly beneath the interior window.
Raw Solids Denim Fabric by Kufri Textiles was used to create the custom headboard in the primary bedroom. A wall of white oak tiles the room to the home's theme. The Sierra chairs are from Croft House.