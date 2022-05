Brionvega Radiophonograph, model RR 126, c. 1966, wood, laminate, polycarbonate, painted aluminum, by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni One of David Bowie's personal record players, this 1966 design by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni is estimated to sell for between about $1,000 and $1,500 at auction at Sotheby's. The modular structure of the high-fi stereo allows users to move the speaker cubes to the side (as shown) or stack them.