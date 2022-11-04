The new kitchen is outfitted with white oak cabinetry by Ramon Padilla, Trias counter stools and a La Cornue oven and range.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
Dyer's renovation of a kitchen in Portland's Burlingame neighborhood opens up walls and reconfigures counter space. The floor is a striking terrazzo from Ann Sack's Renata line.
The kitchen backsplash comprises custom speckled white Anchor Ceramics tiles. Brodware taps are installed above a stainless-steel countertop and double sink.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
Don’t skip over the layout. “The most overlooked thing in kitchen design would be space design/planning,” says Curtis Popp of Popp Littrell Architecture. “No amount of expensive materials can compensate for a lack of foresight.”
Open Kitchen blends modern and organic finishes for functionality and warmth. New skylight above floods the space with daylight. Appliances: Monogram by GE; Cabinet Finishes: Matte Lacquer and Natural Walnut by Semi-Handmade; Countertops: Statuario Nuvo by Caesarstone; Backsplash: Made by Ann Sacks.