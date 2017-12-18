The cedar wrapped deck appears to carve out of the metal wrapped shape.
As if undertaking an archaeological dig, architect Carles Oliver peels back layers of his home over the course of three years. Cities that are inundated by tourists, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain, can suffer severe housing shortages that call for the reappropriation of unused space. Architect Carles Oliver undertook just this task, rehabbing an old, empty building with a budget of just over $21,000. Through an urban sharecropping contract, the work on the home was done in exchange for three years of rent.
- Cupertino, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Mill Valley, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Jersey City, New Jersey Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.
Each villa is composed of a series of spaces, varying from two to three bedrooms, and offers different views out to the ocean. Overlapping timber roofs made from recycled teak planks and built by local craftsman provide shade from the powerful sun.
Designer Simon Pearce, shown at his factory in Windsor, Vermont, makes handblown glass the same way it’s been made for thousands of years, by melting the raw ingredients in huge ovens, then gathering the molten material onto iron blowpipes. A finished Westport footed glass sits on a nearby
When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots.
Lake Chelan
Inspired by a primitive tent, this A-frame cabin is a simple one-bedroom retreat nestled in the New Zealand rain forest.
The rooms evoke a feeling of the Old West, thanks to an earthy color palette, wainscoting, and brass accents.
- Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Takuma strikes a pose from the loft lookout as seen from the second floor. The loft is used for storage as well as a place for some peace and quiet.
