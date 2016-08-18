Benjamin Moore's Vintage Vogue paint coats the exterior.
University of California, Merced Long Range Development Plan in Merced, California Ambitiously setting a goal for daylight access in 75 percent of the interior rooms (quite a feat for a large university building) is just the beginning for UC Merced’s long-range plan. By 2020, UC Merced plans to be the first zero-net-energy, zero-net-waste and zero-net-emissions campus in the USA. It will also help to preserve the surrounding 30,000 acres of vernal pool grasslands, the largest concentration of vernal pool grasslands in the world.
Rose sourced the green marble for an upcoming Park Avenue apartment from the same quarry used by Mies for the 1929 Barcelona Pavilion.
"This is the Beauvoir House, located in Las Flores Canyon in Malibu," says Bruce Bolander. "The color was influenced by the color of the new growth on the chaparral that surrounds the house. The house and kitchen are both very small; the house is about 1600 square feet."
100 Contemporary Green Buildings, Volume 1 is available through Taschen
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
Redesigning the cramped bathroom was one of the project’s biggest challenges. The original space had small and dated bath fittings, as well as intrusive plumbing pipework. The entire bathroom was taken down to the studs and pipes were redirected. The chimney was removed from the adjacent bedroom, increasing the available interior space. The tile floor in the bathroom is the only new flooring in the entire house.
A small box atop the home looks out onto a green roof, designed by local landscaping firm Toits Vertige.
