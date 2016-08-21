Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
The living room's double height makes the space seem larger that its actual size. Stairs leading up to the sleeping loft are placed next to the open fireplace. The plastered wall and the soapstone tiles on the floor add some roughness to the wooden interior.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
In the rendering for the zeroHouse, the building appears to be both a harmonious addition to the landscape and a harbinger of future architectural forms.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
When they are eventually integrated into the parks, the cabins are meant to stand in groups of ten to 15.