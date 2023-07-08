This Acaralete 2E cannister by Markus Löw played with the same motif found in Schmid's medicine packaging.
This ad card by Gottfried Honegger was part of a series of medicines aimed at particular parts of the body.
By the 60s, the packaging for all of Geigy's medications came with the identifying stripe and color blocks. Suddenly pharmacy shelves could be read as full of Geigy products from across the store. Max Schmid did the design.
This advertisement by Fred Troller from ca. 1964 is one in a series that appeared in coloring books.