The “prow deck,” which extends out toward the water, features a Henry Hall Tru Pure sofa and a Great Lakes lounge chair from Sutherland. The accent table is by Antoine Proulx.
The project team stripped the house to its framing and foundation to upgrade the systems and add insulation, keeping the original exterior detailing intact. When they discovered that a spacer in the triple-pane windows they’d selected contained an LBC “Red List” material, the manufacturer, Unilux, changed the product to comply with LBC guidelines.
Before the remodel, the house had no front door. A path led to the deck between the structures, and you entered through glass sliders. Now, a custom bridge leads to a new entry. The door is made of pitted steel salvaged from a ship bottom and fabricated by Seattle-based studio She-Metal.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
The Hideout lives on the same five-acre property as another guesthouse Castillero owns, The Woodlands.
An outdoor copper tub is the perfect place to take a soak while soaking in the view.
Oak cabinets and flooring bring additional woodsy warmth.
Blonde wood shelving and traditional hotel amenities adorn the bathroom.
All the bathroom surfaces are tiled, and the vanity is designed in the Scandinavian modern manner.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The functional bedrooms have been designed as retreats for when larger groups stay at the home. Each family suite has a full en-suite shower room, large cupboards, and a seating area for relaxing.
The passage that leads to the bedrooms doubles as a library, with large bookshelves and a reading window.
Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.
Nathalie and Greg perch on the front steps on a sunny summer day.
The living area is furnished with a Gladom side table, a throw pillow, and cushions—all from Ikea. At night, the loft ladder leans over the sofa, secured with a bungee cord; during the day, it props up beside the Woodsman fireplace.
The cabin has abundant storage, although there isn’t much to store. “You’re certainly not going anywhere when you’re there,” says Nathalie. “It’s all work clothes or warm clothes or ranch clothes, you know?”
The semi-enclosed kitchen has a barbecue and a two-burner propane stove from Coleman. The Gersby bookcase, kitchen cabinets and countertop are also from Ikea while the drop cloth is from Chicago Canvas and Supplies.
The upstairs loft features a Minnesund mattresses from Ikea.
“We have no cell service, no Internet, and no phone—the lights are powered by the sun, the water comes from the sky, and it’s just wonderful,
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
In Australia, a manufacturer and an architecture firm create an off-grid home that can be broken down and shipped across the world.
Architect Sergio Araneda designed a contemporary timber-wrapped cabin on a remote site in Malalcahuello, Chile.
"Due to the shape of the lot, the house had to sit near an embankment," says architect Michael Scro of Z+ Architects, who worked with unusual dimensions to accommodate the siting of the home.
3D-home printers ICON have partnered with global architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and homebuilders Lennar to create a neighborhood of printed homes in Austin, Texas.
The homes can be bought together or separately, and delivered to the parcel of a customer's choice.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.