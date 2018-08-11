An exploded diagram of the bedroom unit. Note the exterior storage, which includes a wooden surface that flips up to create a tabletop for dining.
The second staircase is skinnier and sandwiched between the bed and window.
Feng Shui principles have informed the placement of the mirrored surfaces. In the living room, the mirrored panel has been placed so that the tenant can't see himself in the mirror when sitting on the sofa.
A triangular addition with a light box was inserted behind the sofa to align the living space with the angled TV wall.