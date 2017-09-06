Looking West
Theron Humphrey's new home in Nashville, Tenn.
Incredible, airy photos from the JUNGFRAUJOCH observatory by Samuel Zeller.
The three-story Blue Lake Retreat is located in Marble Falls, Texas. The residence was designed by Lake Flato Architects to integrate naturally into the steep topography. With living spaces on the top floor and four bedrooms on the two lower floors, the timber structure is connected to the hillside by a bridge and boasts a cantilevered deck that floats just above the lake.
Two art studios adjoin a central volume at this work/live residence built from terracreto (sustainable concrete), glass, and painted steel just outside of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Residents Austin and Lida Lowrey, retired design and museum professionals, collaborated with their two daughters—Sheridan, an artist, and Elizabeth, an architect—to design the structure as a place for creative contemplation.
It was the surf and the artsy vibe that attracted Eric Grunbaum to Venice Beach, California, 18 years ago. An avid surfer and creative director for an advertising agency, he thrives on lively environs. So it&rsquo;s no surprise that he turned to the Los Angeles&ndash;based architect Barbara Bestor to design a house for him near the Pacific. Bestor, the chair of graduate studies at Woodbury University School of Architecture, has a formidable reputation in Southern California for her bohemian modernism, and for Grunbaum, she created a 2,000&ndash;square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home that harbors a traditional sensibility with a contemporary heart. From the deck off the master bedroom, Grunbaum looks across his front yard. Bestor designed the second story to float over the ground “like a cloud.” Grunbaum guides us on a tour of his modern surf shack.
A series of ladders and cantilevered staircases connect the four-story home from the exterior, offering a dramatic cascading view of the water.
Nestled into a steeply sloped waterfront site on Lake Michigan, the home is defined by verticality.
Rebuilt, Redesigned, Reimagined: An architectural jewel on one of Malibu's premier beaches, this coastal contemporary home enjoys panoramic vistas of the Pacific. Masterful design and state-of-the-art technology make for truly modern coastal living. Presented by Sotheby’s International Realty – Sunset Strip Brokerage.
Architectural Masterpiece on Sydney Harbor: Prestigiously located on Australia's most prized penninsula, this architectural masterpiece is the perfect home for the modern boating enthusiast. A deep-water jetty, boat ramp, boatshed, and inviting year-round indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces showcase the beauty of Sydney Harbor. Presented by Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.
