the corner if music (Living Room)
the corner if music (Living Room)
Wenes chose to keep the original brick floors to tie the older building to its past.
Wenes chose to keep the original brick floors to tie the older building to its past.
The main rooms include an art nook.
The main rooms include an art nook.
The room also contains a sofa by Flexform, cushions from textile firm Chevalier Masson, a Jens Fager candelabra, and a painting by Roger Raveel.
The room also contains a sofa by Flexform, cushions from textile firm Chevalier Masson, a Jens Fager candelabra, and a painting by Roger Raveel.
With the help of architect Bart Lens, Veerle Wenes and Bob Christiaens merged a 19th-century building with a 1970s one to create a combined home and art gallery in Antwerp. In the dining room downstairs, Wenes entertains family, friends, and gallery visitors. The yellow chair is by Jens Fager.
With the help of architect Bart Lens, Veerle Wenes and Bob Christiaens merged a 19th-century building with a 1970s one to create a combined home and art gallery in Antwerp. In the dining room downstairs, Wenes entertains family, friends, and gallery visitors. The yellow chair is by Jens Fager.
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.
Wenes incorporated artful furnishings into the private spaces: In the living room, a leather chair by Maarten Van Severen is beneath a lamp by his son, Hannes Van Severen, of design duo Muller Van Severen.
Maison du Danemark sits in Paris’ eighth arrondissement and acts as a host to cultural events, gatherings, exhibitions—and most recently seen the addition of two new restaurants designed by GamFratesi.
Maison du Danemark sits in Paris’ eighth arrondissement and acts as a host to cultural events, gatherings, exhibitions—and most recently seen the addition of two new restaurants designed by GamFratesi.
Flora Danica offers an abundance of natural light and direct access to the terrace from the large, Scandinavian-style dining room.
Flora Danica offers an abundance of natural light and direct access to the terrace from the large, Scandinavian-style dining room.
To evoke a connection to nature throughout the space, GamFratesi installed large botanical wall displays and plenty of greenery.
To evoke a connection to nature throughout the space, GamFratesi installed large botanical wall displays and plenty of greenery.
The expansive green marble bar hosts GUBI’s Beetle Bar Stools. The entire space is filled with a pleasant green-focused color palette that’s offset by shades of gray and brass details.
The expansive green marble bar hosts GUBI’s Beetle Bar Stools. The entire space is filled with a pleasant green-focused color palette that’s offset by shades of gray and brass details.
schematic design / floor plan sketches + trace overlays [on the boards in laguna niguel, california]
schematic design / floor plan sketches + trace overlays [on the boards in laguna niguel, california]
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.
Simple brass screws affix the bathroom’s antibacterial copper cladding, reclaimed from a barn roof in Connecticut, to the walls. Bronze screen frames, salvaged from buildings on Shope’s Amenia property and then cut into small decorative strips, line the bathroom door frame.
A common theme of the remodel was the incorporation of salvaged material, both from the original house and outside sources. Collaborating with Peter Buley of Analog Modern, the original hemlock fir joists of the house were repurposed into the main entry door. Adjacent to the door is a bench made from a heart pine beam, sourced by Buley. The beam had been charred during a circa-1900 fire, and subsequently painted over during the last 100 years. The unique piece now finds its home in the entry foyer.
A common theme of the remodel was the incorporation of salvaged material, both from the original house and outside sources. Collaborating with Peter Buley of Analog Modern, the original hemlock fir joists of the house were repurposed into the main entry door. Adjacent to the door is a bench made from a heart pine beam, sourced by Buley. The beam had been charred during a circa-1900 fire, and subsequently painted over during the last 100 years. The unique piece now finds its home in the entry foyer.
In the bathroom, a custom ceramic backsplash designed by Meredith and Sample joins an iroko-wood tub created by their students a the University of Toronto. In spaces where the tiles don't need to be cut around corners, outlets, or other obstacles, it might even be possible to do the tile work yourself for a DIY project.
In the bathroom, a custom ceramic backsplash designed by Meredith and Sample joins an iroko-wood tub created by their students a the University of Toronto. In spaces where the tiles don't need to be cut around corners, outlets, or other obstacles, it might even be possible to do the tile work yourself for a DIY project.
The house retains its original white weatherboard cladding. New double doors, painted black to contrast the house’s neutral palette, open directly to a kitchen and dining space.
The house retains its original white weatherboard cladding. New double doors, painted black to contrast the house’s neutral palette, open directly to a kitchen and dining space.
The open plan, high ceilings, and white walls all amplify the light that streams into the living room, accented with a Barcelona Couch by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll and two Blythe Pony Cube ottomans by Gus Design.
The open plan, high ceilings, and white walls all amplify the light that streams into the living room, accented with a Barcelona Couch by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll and two Blythe Pony Cube ottomans by Gus Design.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
Overlooking the Hudson River, Allan Shope’s nearly 3,000-square-foot sustainable home features handmade furniture and an undulating floor, all crafted from the site’s felled black walnut trees.
Set cover photo