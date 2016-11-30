Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.
Subtle features incorporated into the design, including an elevated terrace and jetty, help the home float above the island.
The result, which will be available commercially in early 2015, is a teardrop-shaped caravan that can be towed behind a vehicle or parked in a backyard.
The result, which will be available commercially in early 2015, is a teardrop-shaped caravan that can be towed behind a vehicle or parked in a backyard.
Set cover photo