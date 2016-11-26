Wherever possible, Shively looked to work with local craftsmen. For example, all of the cabinetry was made by Lambright Woodworking, an Amish company in Indiana, and custom doors and trim were made by Jarzab Construction, a team of local Polish carpenters.
Ellie by Radica Textiles $95–$110 per yard The dotted sapphire-and-black pattern is screen printed with water-based inks onto cotton-slub duck or cotton-linen blend by Sarah Templin in Baltimore.
Textiles, including the Lattice pattern, are produced by staff that work at eight-yard-long printing tables, pressing woodblocks into fabric and hand-printing to order.
Heath Ceramics designed a new line of wallpaper for Hygge & West. They utilized their expertise in creating ceramic tiles and experimented with various coordinating colors and scales. Like the rest of Hygge & West's wallpapers, the line is produced in America. #icff #DwellNow #nydesignweek #hyggeandwest #heathceramics #wallpaper #pattern
A geographic lime-green tile pattern was incorporated into the bathroom to complement the sink, which was found in an architectural salvage yard and retains its original color. Photo by Alan Gastelum.
Tiles 12, 13, 14 Acrylic on Wood Panel. Made up of three separate rhombus shapes that can tessellate together this triptych can be assembled in anyway your creativity allows. The piece attaches to the wall using magnets so that it can be adjusted perfectly. Approximate size is 34' X 36" X 1.5" depending on configuration of pieces.
Tiles 9, 10, 11 Acrylic on Wood Panel. Made up of three separate rhombus shapes that can tessellate together this triptych can be assembled in anyway your creativity allows. The piece attaches to the wall using magnets so that it can be adjusted perfectly. Approximate size is 34' X 36" X 1.5" depending on configuration of pieces.
Not ready to renovate your floors? This gorgeous bathroom dabbles in the trend by gradually fazing out the hexagonal tiles towards the ceiling to make a honeycomb-like pattern. The best bit? You don't need to worry about matching the tiles with bespoke wooden panels so it takes a fraction of the time and effort. Photo courtesy of Designs by Katy #interior #design #tiletransitioning #bathroom #mydomaine
Vintage midcentury fun with a classic Eames chair and a muticolored tile wall. (Pin)
Custom-built cabinetry, matte-black fixtures by Dornbracht, and Savoy Graphite floor tiles by Ann Sacks make up the revamped guest bathroom. (TK, needs to be broken up - matte-black fixtures pictured below)
A-Frame Cement Tiles by Tesselle are 9"x8" hexagons and are designed to create a random layout across your surface.
A porcelain tile with an abstract "painted wood" look was used on the bathroom floor for a hint of urban rustic.
Claesson Koivisto Rune, Dandelion, cement pressed tile, Marrakech Design, 2012. Photo: Claesson Koivisto Rune.
Wide Hex Stack in Bright Yellow. Photo: Jeffery Cross #heath #heathceramics #tiles #dwell
Tiles by Angela Adams Graphics for Ann Sacks.
Modwalls Kiln Chevron in Milk White is American Handmade Ceramic Tile Photo courtesy of Modwalls
Roberts found the Montauk black slate, which he continued in a second bath.
Colorful crystal bath knobs from Emtek.
Vexed Hex Tile in Black/White/Metal Photo courtesy of Cle Tile
In the master bath of this Montreal triplex, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Tiles of Lisbon.
Tiles of Lisbon.
This subtle, geometric brand new line of tile called Instinct out of Chicago. It is a blond quarry body with a low-fire glaze from Lowitz & Company, with a design inspired by American abstract painting.
The Shower Ring and the Bath Module Submitted by: Claudia Skylar, Designer Description: a modular shower unit that dispenses cleanser and water from a ring that moves up and down around the users body “There has been significant progress in the areas of water saving plumbing fixtures; however that still doesn’t stop people from taking long showers. There are a few different approaches to the problem. The first is that usually it is necessary to get warm and toasty before lathering up. I propose that research should be done with soaps that can either be put on like moisturizer before the shower, or dispensed from all directions in the shower—this soap should be engineered to be instantly cleansing as it is washed off. Second, the shower usually comes from only one direction, and also makes sudsing up difficult—body sprays are also problematic since they can waste water. I am proposing a ring that moves around your body, up and down only a few times. It could dispense the cleanser first (or the special lotion can be put on prior to the shower)—then when the water comes on at a fairly high and invigorating velocity—and at a preprogrammed instantly hot temperature—very little water is required. Essentially it is a sensuous car wash for humans! My shower cubicle has been purposely made fairly small, and it has no or very little glass so that it stays warm. I have designed a modular system with wood and tile (a mylar infused tile to use ones’ body heat) that also can be used to design closets, dressing tables, closets in various configurations.”
The Hansgrohe sinks are paired with Duravit faucets.
