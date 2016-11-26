The Shower Ring and the Bath Module Submitted by: Claudia Skylar, Designer Description: a modular shower unit that dispenses cleanser and water from a ring that moves up and down around the users body “There has been significant progress in the areas of water saving plumbing fixtures; however that still doesn’t stop people from taking long showers. There are a few different approaches to the problem. The first is that usually it is necessary to get warm and toasty before lathering up. I propose that research should be done with soaps that can either be put on like moisturizer before the shower, or dispensed from all directions in the shower—this soap should be engineered to be instantly cleansing as it is washed off. Second, the shower usually comes from only one direction, and also makes sudsing up difficult—body sprays are also problematic since they can waste water. I am proposing a ring that moves around your body, up and down only a few times. It could dispense the cleanser first (or the special lotion can be put on prior to the shower)—then when the water comes on at a fairly high and invigorating velocity—and at a preprogrammed instantly hot temperature—very little water is required. Essentially it is a sensuous car wash for humans! My shower cubicle has been purposely made fairly small, and it has no or very little glass so that it stays warm. I have designed a modular system with wood and tile (a mylar infused tile to use ones’ body heat) that also can be used to design closets, dressing tables, closets in various configurations.”