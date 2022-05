The hotel is filled with a mix of vintage pieces from different eras, many sourced from the Perez Design District in Cathedral City and Etsy. The Antiques Gallery of Palm Springs in Sunny Dunes was a favorite source for "smalls," the quirky midcentury accessories like resin grapes or gravel art that can be found throughout the hotel. "Buying this type of furniture, you can't agonize over it," Kathy says. "If you think about it too long and wait, it may be gone."