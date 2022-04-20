Living room
Open-plan living area
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
"The chef’s kitchen has butcher block countertops, Viking and Sub-zero appliances, and a large walk-in pantry," says the listing agent.
Entry
In addition to adding a master bath where the covered balcony had been, JHID gave the master bedroom a moody green hue and a distinctive sense of style.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
The ferns encircle the kitchen and even camouflage the refrigerator. "I worked with Tempest Tileworks here in Portland, who made each tile by hand and gave me guidance on how to paint with glaze, which I'd never done before," says Eng-Goetz. The green range is from Lacanche.
"It was a malfunctioning bathroom that led them to first reach out," recalls Eng-Goetz. "I think this is often the case with renovations—a malfunction such as a leaking plumbing fixture prompts one to think, ‘What else could be improved?’ and before you know it, a whole-house renovation is underway."
Once the awkward back staircase was removed, the designers made way for a new family room downstairs.
Architectural elements like coffered ceilings and columns were added to the dining room to give the space the charm and character that is usually associated with older homes.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
Master bath at the 1917 Bungalow by Miró Rivera Architects
An upstairs balcony helps extend the master suite.
The family room, where Kip Mesirow's studio was once located, includes a copper fireplace.
The home was redesigned in the early 1970s to take advantage of the Bay Area's temperate climate, with natural breezes filling the interior.
On the upper floor, the entry hall, formal living room and dining room at the front of the house maintain their authentic character and detailing, albeit brighter through the painting of dark wood with lighter hues.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Jacobson lowers a panel of the CSS to expose a series of neatly-kept cubbyholes. The orange piece in the corner is a Lagardo Tackett design for Architectural Pottery.
A bentwood Robin Day chair keeps the Herman Miller classics company. Through the office’s door, nestled in the bamboo grove, is an outdoor shower, fashioned after those found in San Onofre, farther south.
An original Eames shell chair manufactured in Gardena, California, before production moved to Michigan.
More prized possessions that made the cut: A George Nelson Half-Nelson lamp sits atop an Alexander Girard bedside table.
The renovated studio/pool house in the backyard features a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. The bedside lighting is from Apparatus, and the Robusto cement floor tiles are from Clé. The tone-on-tone painting is by Trevor Paglen.
Síol Studios redesigned and updated the pool as well: adding a hot tub close to the master bedroom, a baja shelf for kids, and a submerged ledge that runs the length of the pool on either side. The tiles are terra-cotta Zellige tiles in fired opal from Clé.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The dining room connects to the living room through a black-outlined arch that echos the window frames in the living room. The leather credenza is from BDDW.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
A closer look at the hand-painted tile backsplash from Walker Zanger.
The cabinets were custom designed by Síol Studios and painted Deep Jungle—a bold shade of green from Pratt & Lambert. The backsplash features hand-painted terra cotta tiles by Walker Zanger. The oven range is from AGA Countertops. The floor is finished with hand-painted arabesque terra cotta tiles from Tabarka Studios.
The insertion of a NanaWall opens the kitchen to the backyard and repositions the kitchen as the center of the home. The black chandelier above the kitchen island is Mobile #3 by Michael Anastassiades.
