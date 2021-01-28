The wood exterior blends in quietly with the surrounding timber.
House is located in a pine forest
Nothing is as inviting as a home that embraces indoor-outdoor living. By opening the impressive bi-fold door, the dining room is seamlessly doubled in size for easy entertaining with a sleek modern look. The home mixes traditional Cape Cod style with modern aesthetics.
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
By carving away some of the hillside, the Deams effectively added an outdoor room to their renovated home.
Living Roof on the Gore Creek
Edgewood House Mill Valley, CA
His and Hers restrooms along the Minturn Mile
Along the Minturn Mile
Along the Minturn Mile
The Harris family rests easy on their new back patio abutting the Belvedere lagoon. The first order of business for this green remodel was to reconnect the house with its surroundings.
Faceted forms clad in ipe slats provide an unexpected theater for fun in Tiburon, California. The landscape, by James Lord and Roderick Wyllie of Surfacedesign, was created for a family with young children. A walkway of pavers arranged in braille spells out a poem by Christopher Marlowe; this element was conceived by local landscape architect Topher Delaney.
As grand as it ever was this renovated Eichler home in San Rafael, California, exudes warm light into the California hills. Photo by: Scott Hargis
"It's not about the space; it's about envisioning what you can do with what you have." —Loretta Gargan
Heath_Dwell_Tile_Ad USAGE: Unlimited usage by Heath Ceramics to use the photographs produced on this assignment, in multiple versions, for :online advertisments,Trade Ads, Consumer Ad, Advertising Posters, advertising brochures, Point of Purchase Displays, and in-house newsletters. Editorial usage resulting from a PR requests is granted. World Rights Granted. Languages: English, French, Spanish. Any additional usage, including said revisions must be negotiated with the copyright owner. This License may not be transferred to a third party without the written consent of the copyright holder. This Job was delivered via Ftp. This Job is not subject to sales Tax.
Picture 194
The Stokke Chair.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
Midcentury chair postcard set by 3 Fish Studios #iconicchairs #illustration #stationary
Casa Till, WMR Arquitectos, Chile
The papercraft-inspired Origami Chair, made from plywood and piano hinges, folds flat and rests comfortably on a steel frame.
