Designed to adapt to a variety of weather conditions, Gapahuk – a prefab cabin by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta – has a twisted roof that folds down on one side to offer wind protection, or tilts up on the other to capture more sunlight. The home was designed for Rindalshytter, Norway's leading producer of leisure homes, as a combination of tradition and innovation; the name of the cabin, Gapahuk, is a Norwegian word for a simple wooden structure with two or three walls and a roof often created as a shelter from rough weather conditions. Drawing inspiration from the traditional gapahuk, the cabin is shaped with the aim of adapting to varying weather conditions.