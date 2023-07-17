The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
Recognized as Jones' first architectural masterpiece, the structure served as both his personal home and studio. Decades later, the duplex is now being offered as a boutique rental property.