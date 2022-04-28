Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
In the front courtyard, a raised bluestone patio was built off the new kitchen for casual meals and entertaining. The Eames Molded Plastic Chairs are from Herman Miller. The dining table and benches are from Room &amp; Board.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
This 4,080-square-foot house in Shoreline, Wahington was a former adult living facility, that has since been converted into a single-family home by Seattle firm SHED Architecture &amp; Design. “The wall of glazing facing towards the West is still one of the most striking elements of the house,” says designer Rebecca Marsh, so it was key that any redesign maintain its integrity.
Raised cabinetry on one side of the dining room makes it harder to see the kitchen’s mess. The designers also inserted a mirror panel adjacent to the windows.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
The attic is now finished into a cozy lounge and playroom with new skylights.
All of the windows are operable, creating wonderful cross ventilation in the summer. Custom millwork lines the desks. The oversized dome pendant was designed by Mickus.
One of Taryn’s favorite new features is the kitchen island, which acts as prep counter, has seating, and an inset wine rack, and was designed by Mickus, who also designed and fabricated the linear pendant overhead.
The dining room combines the existing wood features with a custom chandelier found on Etsy.
Kitchen
Dining Room
"The fenced garden includes a heated saltwater pool and separate pool house with an outdoor fireplace," says the listing agent.
The Shinomotos have filled their Southern California home with furniture by Taku and pieces by some of the artists and craftspeople whose work they also showcase at their Tortoise shops and showroom. The couple worked with architectural designer Ken Tanaka to remodel the house, once a cramped, two-bedroom rental. A sofa and tables by Taku join Jasper Morrison’s Three Sofa De Luxe sofa for Cappellini. The sliders are by Western Window Systems.
"Beyond the leaded-glass entry door is a stunning grand foyer," says the listing agent. "The residence boasts 13-foot ceilings on all three floors, newly refinished original hardwood floors, historic stained glass windows, multiple fireplaces, and restored original decorative hardware."
The Siglo Japanese soaking tubs in the girls’ bathroom are from Signature Hardware.
The media room with its folding door open. “The goal was to open everything up and create a continuous visual connection throughout the apartment,” says Neufeld.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
The homeowner specified the design of the living room fireplace, which is set within a 30-foot structural steel pipe.
The homeowner specified the design of the living room fireplace, which is set within a 30-foot-tall structural steel pipe.
Located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, this home was originally constructed by the acclaimed Alexander Construction Company, who built over 2,200 houses throughout California's Coachella Valley between 1955 and 1965. These homes, collectively called Alexanders, celebrated modernist style and innovative construction geared towards middle-class buyers. This 2,098 square foot home has been updated for modern sensibilities, like a punchy yellow exterior, eye-catching graphic wallpapers on the interiors, and an open kitchen with a generous island.
The bedroom overlooks the valley below.
The home bears some similarity to Frey's own residence, Frey House 2.
Boudreau covered the walls in unexpected dimensional mustard tile in two different patterns, both from Italian company Marca Corona. The penny rounds on the floor are a “Sliver Sage” color. A custom sconce from DL Design Works hangs above the mirror.
In the shower, the slat wall feeds into a convenient bench.
Boudreau incorporated the window into the wood slat headboard design, which “ribbons” out to custom pendant lights suspended from the ceiling. The nightstands are from Crate &amp; Barrel, and provide striking contrast with the dark paint, “Ecological” by Dunn Edwards.
The revamped bar repeats the treatment from the kitchen, including a Fenix cabinet, quartz counter, and Schoolhouse hardware. The wallpaper is the Arcadia Pink Banana Leaf pattern by Kenneth James.
This view shows the new wood slat wall by the entry, as well as how Boudreau extended the bar for more function, reversing the color palette for the tile on the face below the quartz counter. The stools are from Saffron + Poe, and the Brass Pulley Pendants are by Lumens.
Custom cement tile from Villa Lagoon Tile now covers the kitchen backsplash.
The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
