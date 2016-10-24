A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
The bedroom opens directly into the master bathroom to complete the open feel.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.